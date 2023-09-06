Join New Ways Ministry’s Webinar with Fr. James Martin on “The Synod and LGBTQ+ Issues”

Earlier this summer, the Vatican released the list of participants for this October’s assembly of the Synod, the latest step in the church’s multi-year “journeying” together initiated by Pope Francis. For the first time, the participants will include lay people, including women, vowed religious, and non-episcopal clergy as voting members.

Several participants have LGBTQ-positive records, which you can find here, including Fr. James Martin, S.J., an author and editor-at-large at America.

Ahead of the October assembly, New Ways Ministry invites you to “The Synod and LGBTQ+ Issues: A Conversation with Fr. James Martin, S.J.,” which will be held on Zoom on Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time. During the webinar, Fr. Martin will share his hopes for the Synod regarding LGBTQ+ issues and take questions from attendees. (To learn more and to register, click here)

In recent years, Martin has become a well-known advocate for LGBTQ+ people through his writing, speaking, and social media presence. In 2016, he received New Ways Ministry’s Bridge Building Award, which honors individuals who promote understanding and reconciliation between LGBTQ+ people and the institutional Catholic Church. His address upon receiving the award became the basis for his book, Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter Into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity. The book has since initiated many conversations on LGBTQ+ pastoral ministry.

The webinar with Fr. Martin is part of New Ways Ministry’s ongoing “From the Margins to the Center: An Educational Series for LGBTQ+ Catholics & Allies about Engaging the Synod on Synodality.” Further programs in this series happening this fall will be announced in the coming weeks.

Previous programs in the series include an address by Sister Nathalie Becquart, XMCJ, undersecretary for the Synod, which was the first time a Vatican official spoke directly to an LGBTQ+ and ally Catholic audience, and spiritual conversation listening sessions involving more than 1,000 LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies that turned into the report, “From the Margins to the Center.” Information about these programs and all of New Ways Ministry’s resources for the Synod on Synodality, click here.

Next week’s webinar with Fr. Martin is approaching quickly. The deadline to register is Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time. Click here to register now.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, September 6, 2023

Related Articles

Religion News Service, “Father Martin hopes to bring LGBTQ voices in synodal discussions”

Like this: Like Loading...