Pope Francis has appointed dozens of lay people, women and men religious, and clergy from around the world to participate—and vote—at the first global assembly of the Synod on Synodality in October 2023. One of the voting members is Fr. James Martin, S.J., author and Editor-at-Large at America, and an advocate for LGBTQ+ people.

In 2016, Fr. Martin received New Ways Ministry’s Bridge Building Award, which honors individuals who promote understanding and reconciliation between LGBTQ+ people and the institutional Catholic Church. His address upon receiving the award became the basis for his book, Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter Into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity.

During the webinar, Fr. Martin will share his hopes for the Synod regarding LGBTQ+ issues and take questions from attendees. You can register and submit questions in advance using the form below.

This webinar is part of New Ways Ministry’s “From the Margins to the Center: An Educational Series for LGBTQ+ Catholics & Allies about Engaging the Synod on Synodality.” For past presentations and more resources, click here.