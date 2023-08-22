Massachusetts Catholics, LGBTQ+ Advocates Condemn Worcester Diocese’s Gender Policy

Backlash against the Diocese of Worcester’s new policy on gender identity continues, with some LGBTQ+ organizations launching a petition ahead of local Pride celebrations to be hold next month.

Last week, Bondings 2.0 reported on a policy Worcester’s Bishop Robert McManus issued that places restrictions on LGBTQ+ students at Catholic schools, including sanctions against students if their gender expression causes what church officials would consider confusion or disruption. An initial critical response came from Catholic high schools in the diocese sponsored by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and the Xaverian Brothers, both of which rejected the policy as inconsistent with their Catholic identity and mission.

Now, the diocese faces criticism from local Catholics and other LGBTQ+ advocates.

Leaders of DignityUSA, a national organization of LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies, and its Boston, Massachusetts chapter also condemned the new policy. Alice Knowles, president of Dignity/Boston, said in a statement:

“Policies just released by Bishop McManus deny the reality of LGBTQ+ youth and pose real threats to some students currently served by Catholic schools in Worcester. Demanding that young people live in ways that denies their identity has been proven to increase harmful outcomes for them. . .We know that these policies do not reflect what most parents want for their children attending Catholic schools.”

Criticism of Bishop McManus’ transgender-negative policy comes just as Worcester prepares to celebrate Pride later this month, as the city waits until its many college students return. More concretely, city officials modeled a different path than the diocese has taken. Patch.com reported:

“The diocese’s new policies on Thursday were met with a counterpoint. School Committee member Tracy O’Connell Novick asked the committee to approve the creation of a new affinity group supporting parents and guardians of LGBTQ+ students, similar to groups the district has for students who are English language learners and in special education programs. Novick filed the order weeks ago after a candidate forum sponsored by Pride Worcester — it passed unanimously at Thursday’s meeting.”

Three other organizations—MassEquality, a statewide LGBTQ+ group, YWCA Central Massachusetts, and Love Your Labels, which focuses on LGBTQ+ youth—launched a petition denouncing the new policy. The policy, the petitioners claim, is “a regressive step that has far-reaching consequences for the well-being and inclusivity of over 9,000 students.” They continue:

“We firmly believe that faith and acceptance can coexist. It is possible to hold religious beliefs while recognizing the humanity and rights of LGBTQ+ individuals. The Catholic Church has a moral obligation to ensure that its educational institutions provide nurturing environments where all students can thrive, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression.

“We urge the Roman Catholic Diocese of Worcester to reconsider and revoke these policies, embracing a stance that values and uplifts all young people in our community. We call for a comprehensive review of the existing policies informed by a dialogue with LGBTQ+ advocates, community members, and experts to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment within its educational institutions. Our shared goal should be to create environments that nurture personal growth, respect individual identity, and empower our youth to flourish and learn.”

Charles O’Donnell, who is on the board of Love Your Labels and attended a Catholic high school in the diocese, told Spectrum News 1:

“’As a former Catholic school student and a proud gay man. . .its very disheartening to see what the Worcester Diocese continues to do to our youth, which schools should be a safe space. . .

“‘You’re deterring them from going to the Catholic Church. . .I still am a Catholic. I was a eucharistic minister in school. I was part of the faith leading group. And it’s really not something that, you know, we stood for when I was there. And now to see that, you know, we’re discriminating against these students and pushing them away from the Catholic Church, an already dying institution in our local area. It’s hard to see that.’ . . .

“‘It’s an ultimatum. You either walk as your dead name, a person who you no longer are, or you have to leave. And unfortunately, there are some people that have already left the school before this policy even came out.'”

Finn Santora is one student for whom the policy now means leaving Catholic schools. Administrators at St. Paul Diocesan School told Santora they would only refer to him at graduation using his deadname (a name a person no longer uses). Santora and his family skipped graduation, and he found a new school. But the damage lingers, as he explained to CBS News Boston:

“‘They don’t understand that kids just want to be themselves and live with no fear. . .It just made me feel like I’m not a human, like they don’t care. All I want is to live a normal life as a child and be who I am. They’re taking that away from me.'”

Santora’s mother, Jai Santora, added, “It’s just humiliating, degrading and embarrassing. . .And that type of behavior leads to bullying and segregation.”

As Bondings 2.0 noted before, Bishop McManus’ has a highly LGBTQ-negative record, often due to his provoking conflicts in local Catholic schools (the details of which are available more fully here). Catholics and LGBTQ+ advocates can do much good by celebrating the religious communities and Catholic schools who choose an affirming path, like Saint John’s High School, Notre Dame Academy, and the Nativity School of Worcester have done. Letting these schools know how supported they are will not only encourage them, it can show other Catholic institutions facing difficult choices on LGBTQ+ issues that choosing an LGBTQ-positive path is not only possible, but best.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, August 22, 2023

