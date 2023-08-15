Catholic Colleges in Minnesota Announce Joint Policy on Nonbinary Student Admissions

Two gender-segregated Catholic colleges have announced a new joint policy on nonbinary student admissions that recognizes and respects both the institutions’ histories and young people’s present realities.

The College of Saint Benedict (CSB) and Saint John’s University (SJU), Minnesota, announced the updated admissions policy in July. The schools, which are Benedictine-sponsored, provide education to undergraduate students. CSB is a college for women, while SJU serves men, though students take courses and access resources at both. Previously, the colleges’ admissions policies recognized applicants based on their self-identified gender as male or female.

The policy update expands access for “those who do not identify within the binary including transgender, non-binary, gender-fluid, and gender-nonconforming individuals.” It acknowledges that the institutions exist in a “changing world” with an “evolving understanding of gender and gender identity.” The policy continues, in part:

“The College of Saint Benedict will consider for undergraduate admission those applicants who were assigned female at birth as well as those who were assigned male or female at birth but now consistently live and identify as female, transgender, gender fluid or nonbinary. The College of Saint Benedict will continue to use gendered language that reflects its tradition and mission as an undergraduate residential college for women. Likewise, Saint John’s University will consider for undergraduate admission those applicants who were assigned male at birth as well as those who were assigned female or male at birth but now consistently live and identify as male, transgender, gender fluid or nonbinary. Saint John’s University will continue to use gendered language that reflects its mission as an undergraduate residential college for men.”

The updated admissions policy has no impact on current students, including those who transition, and the schools promise “individualized support” for accepted students who later decide to transition.

Explicitly welcoming transgender and nonbinary students as a Catholic institution is good news. What is especially notable in this instance is that it is two historically single-gender Catholic institutions that have done so. Becoming trans-inclusive at such schools has roiled not only faith-based high schools and colleges, but secular single-gender ones, too. This updated policy is not, however, done in spite of CSB’s and SJU’s missions and Catholic identity. Indeed, officials link their support for nonbinary students directly to their Catholic identity. They explain in the policy:

“The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University, founded and sponsored by the sisters and monks of the Order of Saint Benedict respectively, are unwavering in our commitment to respecting the dignity of all persons and to welcoming students, faculty, staff, and guests who find inspiration and value in these commitments. . .

“The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University are committed to maintaining safe and affirming environments for all students to pursue their educational goals free of inequality, prejudice, and discrimination. We remain loyal to our missions to advance the holistic development of all students while providing access to an education for those who have been oppressed or excluded based on gender or gender identity. . .

“We support every student’s right to self-identification and access to an educational environment that celebrates human dignity, self-discovery, and respect for all.”

Finally, this grounding in mission for the updated admissions policy is “the result of a thoughtful, well-vetted, process that engaged community stakeholders” in discerning how to respect the school’s traditions while providing an inclusive welcome. Both the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University are included on New Ways Ministry’s list of LGBTQ-friendly Catholic colleges and universities for their previous efforts to welcome students of diverse sexual and gender identities.

This post is part of Bondings 2.0’s series on LGBTQ+ issues in Catholic higher education. You can read other stories in this series by clicking here.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, August 15, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...