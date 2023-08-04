Pittsburgh Bishop to Meet with Organizers of “Pride Mass” He Forced Cancellation of in June

Pittsburgh’s Catholic bishop plans to meet with LGBTQ+ people and allies in an attempt to make them feel more “welcomed” in the church, following his cancellation of a “Pride Mass” back in June.

In a recent letter to the Pride Mass’ organizers, Bishop David Zubik said:

“‘[I hope] that the Church of Pittsburgh is welcoming to the LGBTQ community and in turn that the LGBTQ community is welcoming of the Church and her teachings.”

“’My heart aches with yours to see instances of increasingly hostile attacks on a number of different segments of society.”

“’We are in agreement that there is a critical opportunity for the church to demonstrate Christ’s love through welcoming and hospitality.'”

The Pride Mass was scheduled for June 11, 2023 at the Chapel of the Holy Spirit on Duquesne University’s campus. Organizers of the event, which included Catholics for Change in Our Church, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Pax Christi, and The Welcome Table at St. Mary Magdalene, hoped the Mass would be a Pride Month celebration.

However, Zubik, along with Duquesne University’s president, claimed they were unaware of the event until they started receiving complaints from local Catholics. Zubik requested the Mass be canceled because he said the church cannot endorse the “lifestyle and behavior” of the LGBTQ+ community.

Since then, Zubik has received backlash over his decision to cancel the Mass. For example, Catholics for Change joined the group Faithful America in publishing a statement expressing their disappointment with Zubik’s decision. Faithful America even started a petition urging the bishop to reinstate the Mass. So far, the petition has received 16,000 signatures. Although some messages have been “condemning and threatening,” according to Zubik, others have called for meaningful dialogue.

Kevin Hayes, Catholics for Change’s board president, met with Zubik for a “candid and frank” conversation over the Mass controversy. After the meeting, Hayes stated:

“‘I came to appreciate Bishop Zubik’s intent in requesting the Mass be canceled had no malice. Zubik sincerely expressed his desire to have LGTBQ Catholics feel welcomed and accepted in our church. He shared that he knew the impact of the Mass being canceled was devastating and wounding to LGTBQ Catholics and their allies, and this saddened (him).'”

Hayes believes that Zubik was ultimately taken aback by the advertising of the Mass. In June 2022, the church had celebrated a “Mass in solidarity with LGBTQ Catholics.” This year, the event was billed as a “Pride Mass” on its flyers. Although the ministry “promoted no agenda,” Hayes believes that the newer name for the event shifted the public’s understanding about what organizers sought to provide.

Although the cancellation of the “Pride Mass” upset many, Zubik’s newfound commitment to dialogue and “concrete ways and actions” is admirable. Hopefully, other church leaders will be inspired by Zubik’s initiative and willingness to learn from the LGBTQ+ community.

—Sarah Cassidy (she/her), New Ways Ministry, August 4, 2023

