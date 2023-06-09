Cancelling Pittsburgh’s Pride Mass Legitimizes Anti-LGBTQ+ Behavior, Says Theologian

LGBTQ+ advocates in Pittsburgh are criticizing a bishop’s cancellation of a Pride Mass, though some of the advocates say this moment presents an opportunity, too.

Initially, a Pride Mass was scheduled on June 11th at the Chapel of the Holy Spirit on Duquesne University’s campus, reported UCA News. However, Pittsburgh’s Bishop David Zubik wrote a letter to clergy, requesting the Pride Mass be cancelled, stating neither he nor Duquense’s president were aware of the Mass before it became targeted by anti-LGBTQ+ activists. Zubik wrote, in part:

“‘Many of the responses to the flyer jumped to the conclusion that I gave approval to this event. I did not. . .[M]any of the responses also used condemning and threatening, and some might say hateful, language not in keeping with Christian charity. . .It is my prayer we all, inclusive of the LGBTQ community, gather together on June 11th in our churches and chapels to celebrate the great Solemnity of Corpus Christi. . .”

Zubik’s request—which did lead to the Mass’ cancellation—drew criticism from theologian Todd Salzman. WESA reported:

“‘The church does not exclude Catholics who practice artificial birth control, even though the church condemns that — the vast majority of Catholics do practice artificial birth control in a marital relationship,’ [Salzman] said. ‘So there’s a singling out of LGBTQ people.’

“Salzman argued that by calling to cancel the Mass Zubik has legitimized the threatening behavior of those who called or sent messages to the diocese, university and parishes, effectively promoting such discrimination against the LGBTQ community.”

Salzman highlighted the “great deal of polarization and tension” on LGBTQ+ issues in the church. With his colleague at Creighton University, Michael Lawler, Salzman has written repeatedly over the years in support of LGBTQ+ rights, including for Bondings 2.0, emphasizing that social justice must be prioritized in that tension.

According to the event flyer, the Mass was to be co-hosted by several groups, including Catholics for Change in Our Church (CCOC), Pax Christi, The Welcome Table, and the LGBTQ Outreach Ministry at St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Fr. Doug Boud was identified as the presider, while Deacons Herb Riley and Keith Kondrich, as well as Vicki Sheridan from The Welcome Table were named as “Scripture Commentators” for the event.

Riley, whose diaconal ministry includes LGBTQ+ support, expressed concern “that our Christian brothers and sisters became angry over the mere support of the LGBTQ community by having them participate with us in a mass.” He said the critics were making unfair assumptions about their LGBTQ+ ministry, adding that Pope Francis has himself pushed for an end to discrimination and greater pastoral accompaniment.

Kevin Hayes, president of CCOC, said the group celebrates Mass monthly at Duquesne, and celebrated a Pride Mass last year with the approval of the university’s chaplain. He commented to WESA:

““We just wanted a mass in which LGBTQ Catholics could feel welcomed as beloved sons and daughters of a loving God and just be affirmed for who they are. . .

“There may be an opportunity to address all the clergy in the diocese about LGBTQ+ issues. And help the clergy better understand how to minister to LGBTQ Catholics in their parishes. So that’s hopeful, and we hope some good can come of this.'”

Pride Month is a good opportunity for the Catholic Church to uplift and celebrate LGBTQ+ voices. And, given the U.S. political situation, it is more important than ever to reevaluate the church’s relationship with LGBTQ+ people. The cancellation of this Pride Mass is unfortunate; hopefully, Kevin Hayes is right it will open a door to greater understanding.

—Sarah Cassidy (she/her) and Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, June 9, 2023

