A Queer Lens on the Bible Can Build Empathy and Understanding

Julia Erdlen, a queer campus minister and hospital chaplain, had trouble finding her queer identity in scripture. Her search to do so has led her to some interesting texts.

Erdlen recounts her search in a recent essay for U.S. Catholic. After coming out in college, Erdlen struggled to connect with the Bible. Specifically, she had “a painful awareness of what are commonly known as the ‘clobber passages,’ those verses that are often wielded against LGBTQ folks.” These targeted passages made her feel “small and out of place,” ultimately making her question the relevance of the Bible.

Yet, determined to find ways to combat these feelings, she began to search for Biblical stories and characters that could make the “sacred book feel more welcoming” and relevant to a “queer woman in 2023.” She was particularly moved by the first chapter of the book of Ruth, which recounts Ruth’s choice to stay with her mother-in-law, Naomi,

after her husband dies. While Ruth is encouraged to leave and remarry, she ultimately sacrifices her safety and future to care for Naomi. For Erdlen, Ruth and Naomi’s relationship “can be viewed as that of chosen family,” which is important in queer culture. She explains:

“‘Chosen family’ is a term used often by queer folks to describe a family that is chosen, beyond the one we are born into. A chosen family means varied things to various people. For some, this family may be formed when their family of origin has not welcomed or accepted them; for others a chosen family might be an additional support alongside their family of origin. It is a community, built with queer and non-queer folks, making covenantal promises of love and support like Ruth’s, without having legal ties to one another.”

The story of David and Jonathan’s great connection also can be viewed through a queer lens, she writes. The scripture states that “the soul of Jonathan was bound to the soul of David, and Jonathan loved him as his own soul” (1 Sam. 18:1). While there is scholarly debate on the nature of David and Jonathan’s relationship, Erdlen suggests that it could be romantic. With this interpretation, queer readers are able to see themselves and their partners “reflected in scripture,” which can be “exciting” and “consoling” to many.

Erdlen is reminded of the transgender community when reading about Peter’s name change. Jesus states, “you are Simon son of John. You are to be called Cephas’ (which is translated Peter)” (John 1:39-42). With this new name, Peter takes on a new identity, similar to those who transition genders today. She observes:

“I imagine Peter attempting to go back to his old neighborhood and needing to explain that he has a new name now. His old friends and neighbors might be confused that he doesn’t go by Simon anymore. Peter reminds me of all the wonderful transgender young people I have worked with, how full of joy they are when they find a new name that works for who they know themselves to be. Peter, our first pope, as well as Abraham, Sarah, and Paul can be a mirror for them.”

These stories remind Erdlen that LGBTQ+ folks are “part of God’s story” and they should feel “empowered” to bring their identities to scriptures:

“Whenever I am discouraged by what seem like incessant quotations of clobber passages that prop up homophobia and transphobia in my church, I am reminded that scripture is for all of us to bring the fullness of our lived experiences to, however different our experiences might be. It’s there to help all of us continually grow in love of God and neighbor. It gives us mirrors to be empowered and affirmed, windows that build empathy and understanding of others, and invites us to walk through the door and place ourselves in the stories, and closer to God.”

Reading the Bible with a queer lens can be a powerful tool. Not only does it allow queer folks to feel included, but it provides non-queer Catholics a “window into what being a queer person of faith is like,” Erdlen recommends. Queerness provides an opportunity to enrich our faith and embrace new and affirming interpretations of the scriptures.

“Journeys: A Scripture Reflection Series for LGBTQ+ People and Allies,” is a collection of almost 40 installments which help LGBTQ+ people and allies examine scripture passages through the lens of their life experiences and faith journeys. Parish and campus ministries far and wide have used these guides for fruitful group discussions. The series can also be used for individual reflection and prayer.

—Sarah Cassidy (she/her), New Ways Ministry, July 31, 2023

