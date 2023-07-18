Canadian Pastor Apologizes for Parish Bulletin Insert Linking Pride Flag to Child Abuse

“We must always make every effort to communicate and treat one another with charity and respect,” wrote Fr. Michael Hughes in a formal statement of apology for allowing the spread of homophobic misinformation in his parish’s bulletin. “I pledge to do so moving forward.”

Hughes, the pastor of St. Gertrude’s Catholic Church in Oshawa, Ontario, had approved a flier insert for the June 25th parish bulletin. The flier, which was anonymously written by a third party, urged parishioners to complain to the Durham Catholic District School Board about the flying of Pride flags at local Catholic schools.

A regional news outlet reported that the flier also made “a number of factually incorrect statements with respect to the meaning of the colours of the various stripes on the Pride flag.” This included the assertion that various colors symbolized connection to the occult, “support of sex with infants and toddlers,” “support of sex with underage boys and girls,” and “the innocence of sex groomers and pedophiles.”

An Archdiocese of Toronto spokesperson Eamonn Doyle called the flier “unacceptable and offensive.” Doyle said that since becoming aware of this scandal, the diocese is “working with the pastor to ensure he understands the significance of his actions and also to discuss what additional steps are necessary moving forward.”

These steps include Hughes’ statement on the parish website, as well as a verbal apology at each Mass at St. Gertrude’s the following Sunday. Hughes acknowledged his error and its impact, writing “I recognize that much of the content was inappropriate and offensive and caused hurt and distress starting in our own parish family and reverberating out into the wider community.”

Furthermore, Hughes accepted responsibility for his role in the scandal instead of attempting to shift blame. “I should not have allowed it to have been circulated,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize for my actions.”

This is a strong example of repentance for the harm done by Catholic leaders to LGBTQ+ community members and their allies. While Hughes’ apology cannot erase the harm done by the flier, it is an appropriate steps toward making amends. Other priests have made similar homophobic mistakes before, and yet this is the rare case in which that harm is acknowledged and forgiveness sought. Fr. Hughes and the Archdiocese of Toronto should be commended for their timely and considered response to the community’s concerns.

Hughes closed his written apology by saying, “I pray for your understanding.” We pray, too, that Hughes and his fellow clergy would grow in their understanding of LGBTQ+ concerns, in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.

—Ariell Simon (she/her), New Ways Ministry, July 18, 2023

