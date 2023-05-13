Sisters of Mercy to Transgender Community: “We See You. . .We Love You!”; And More News

The following are some items that may be of interest:

1) The Sisters of Mercy’s Institute Leadership Team and Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Committee released a statement of support for transgender people on Trans Day of Visibility in March, saying, “We see you, we cherish you, we love you!” Rooting their support in Mercy’s mission, the sisters stated:

“We are learning to appreciate dimensions of human diversity we did not know existed. We promote education that expands our social, scientific, pastoral and religious understandings of all persons as created in the image and likeness of the Divine.

“As a Mercy community, ‘we strive to witness to mercy when we reverence the dignity of each person, create a spirit of hospitality and pursue integrity of word and deed in our lives.’ (Constitutions 8). We reject legislation that limits any person’s human rights and diminishes their dignity on the basis of gender identity. We affirm spiritual and theological insights that reflect the full spectrum of human goodness. In particular, we support trans people who are Black, Brown, Indigenous and Asian for whom white racism is a foundation of the oppression they suffer.”

The statement adds to women religious’ growing advocacy for trans and nonbinary people, evident in another statement from some 6,000 sisters also released on Trans Day of Visibility. In November 2022, for Transgender Day of Remembrance, the Sisters of Mercy also issued a statement mourning the violence trans people face and committing the order to advocacy.

2) The Minnesota Catholic Conference, which represents the state’s bishops, criticized a new Minnesota law that protects gender-affirming healthcare for transgender patients, particularly youth, and a law banning conversion therapy. Jason Adkins, the Conference’s executive director, said in a statement the law signaled “we live in an upside-down world” and that gender-affirming care is “the real ‘conversion therapy’ that should be banned,” according to The Catholic Spirit.

3) Catholics for Choice (CFC) praised a new Colorado law aimed at greater transparency in the state’s hospitals about care that is not provided, as with Catholic hospitals that deny gender-affirming care to transgender patients, as well as certain reproductive and end-of-life care. Often, due to healthcare system mergers, patients are not even aware a hospital is under the U.S. bishops’ healthcare directives, reported The Colorado Sun. Shannon Russell, policy director for CFC, commented:

“The devastating impact of obstructing another’s conscience by refusing or denying care cannot be overstated. As Catholics, we cannot and do not presume to tell others how best to listen to their own consciences as they make important choices. We strive to make sure all people have the resources, including details regarding which providers deny services for nonmedical reasons.”

4) The Catholic Conference of Oklahoma applauded a new law in that state which prohibits transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care. Brett Farley, the Conference’s executive director, commented, “Having worked closely with House and Senate authors, we commend Gov. [Kevin] Stitt for swiftly signing S.B. 613 into law and adding Oklahoma to the list of states protecting children from these dangerous and irreversible procedures.”

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, May 13, 2023

