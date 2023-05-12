Catholics in the Philippines Criticize Government’s New LGBTQ+ Curriculum Guidelines

The Philippines’ Department of Education has drawn criticism from the nation’s Catholic bishops conference and other faithful over new curriculum guidelines that include discussion of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) raised concerns that the new regulations for what students in Grade 10 are taught could threaten the academic freedom of Catholic schools. Speaking on behalf of the CBCP’s Commission on Catechesis and Catholic Education, Fr. Ernesto De Leon joined with conservative Protestants in criticizing the guidelines. He told UCA News:

“‘Academic freedom has always been the right of every academic institution to determine who may teach; what may be taught; how it shall be taught; and who may be admitted to study. This raises doubts in our academic freedom as a Catholic institution.'”

The curriculum has drawn new derision by conservative critics after the education department opened proposed curriculum changes to public comment. The charge against the curriculum has been led by Eddie Villanueva, a megachurch pastor who is also a representative in the nation’s legislature. He issued a statement reminiscent of other LGBTQ-negative legislators across the U.S. and elsewhere:

“‘We are shocked to discover that the promotion of gender ideology, same sex union and same-sex marriage is slowly creeping under our nose into the very curriculum of our basic education!'”

Joining this criticism was the group Catholic Youth for Christ with its president, Michael Israel, commenting:

“‘Our youth is not yet ready for such topics, which challenge the Christian-dominated culture of the Philippine nation. It remains contrary to law, good customs, morals, and public policy. . .Even the president [Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.] said the country is not yet ready for that piece of legislation. Then, why is the topic being included in the curriculum?'”

However, the nation’s curriculum guidelines have included discussion of same-gender unions and gender identity since 2013, according to The Manila Bulletin:

“‘The topic on same-sex unions has been in the curriculum since 2013,’ DepEd said in a statement issued Thursday night.

“‘It seeks to provide learners with a broader understanding of gender-based issues, encourage respect within the community, and promote inclusivity.'”

The negative stance of church leaders in the Philippines to any societal acceptance of queer people has also impacted Catholic universities. Assumption College Iloilo, a university run by Religious of the Assumption, does not allow openly queer faculty or students. The institution’s employment handbook states:

“‘Immorality, which refers to acts that are contrary to Catholic morals, teachings and values as defined, described and/or discussed in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, including but not limited to … homosexuality … is considered a grave offense sanctionable by dropping from the rolls after due process,’ the college’s employees’ and learners’ handbooks state.'”

Robert Shine, associate director of New Ways Ministry, commented:

“Rather than opposing age-appropriate curricula on issues of gender and sexuality in schools by claiming it restricts Catholic schools’ freedom, the Philippines’ bishops and faithful should be proactively offering such education that youth need as they sort out questions of identity, relationships, and their place in the world. And given that LGBTQ-negative beliefs are prevalent in the Philippines, this education by the church is even more necessary.”

—Andru Zodrow (he/him), New Ways Ministry, May 12, 2023

