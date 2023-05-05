Archbishop Compares Transgender Identities with Substance Abuse, Encourages Compassionate Ministry

A U.S. archbishop has published a letter of “pastoral guidance” on transgender issues in which he claims gender diverse identities are the result of Original Sin and comparable to substance abuse. In the same text, he also calls on church ministers to be more compassionate and understanding of transgender people.

Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City issued the 14-page letter, titled “On the Unity of the Body and Soul: Accompanying Those Experiencing Gender Dysphoria,” at the end of April. Coakley claims the letter is primarily “pastoral guidance,” through which he will engage “the transgender movement” in light of church teaching.

From the outset, the archbishop condemns transgender identities in harsh terms, suggesting that they are the result of the Fall. Coakley writes:

“Since the Fall. . .We seek goods, including identities, that fall far short of our ultimate Good in God. . .It is not hard to see this reality all around us. We fill ourselves and our lives with work, the desire for power, sex, alcohol, the internet and constant noise in a futile attempt to satisfy the aching in our soul, or alternatively, as a way of numbing the pain of not finding satisfaction. Some of those suffering from gender dysphoria seek respite from their pain by identifying as the opposite sex or some ‘non-binary’ variation.”

Later, Coakley, who is secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, attempts to separate “the transgender movement” from trans people, who he refers to as those “suffering from gender dysphoria.” This alleged movement is “particularly effective among young people,” evident by the fact more of them are coming out as trans or nonbinary. The archbishop claims:

“The transgender movement is rooted in a modern form of dualism where body and soul/mind/spirit are separate realities. In this view, the human person is the immaterial inhabitant of a physical host. The material body therefore can be manipulated in service to the immaterial soul/mind/spirit. Where the transgender movement sees a disconnect between the material and immaterial, Catholics see a beautiful unity as described earlier in this letter.”

The archbishop also signals the need for compassion and accompaniment. Coakley cites statistics which reveal the high levels of suicidality and violence trans people face, realities which he calls “alarming” and adds that Catholics must “categorically condemn all forms of violence and unjust discrimination against them.”

He also cautions against “extremes” in which people “ignore the pain of the person and dogmatically assert that biological sex is the end of the conversation,” though this position is contrasted against the alleged extreme of affirmation.

More concretely, Coakley dedicates sections to trans people, to their parents, and to “Catholics and all people of good will.” For the first, the archbishop emphasizes God’s love and encourages people to seek help from the church. For the parents, Coakley writes:

“I encourage parents to become curious and to ask gently about what their child is experiencing. The idea isn’t to interrogate but to better understand. . .If a child doesn’t want to engage in such conversations, please respect that choice, but continue to check in and offer to listen. If a child believes a parent will listen with empathy and without judgment, he or she will be more likely to share experiences and concerns.”

He also suggests that, instead of respecting a child’s chosen name or pronouns, parents could use “nicknames or terms of endearment (champ, ace, sweetheart, etc.) [to] ease some of the relation tension.” Coakley likewise discourages any attempts at gender-affirming care, making false claims that gender transitions do not improve trans people’s health and wellbeing.

Before Coakley concludes with a Marian prayer, he writes once more against the so-called transgender movement:

“The movement is, simply put, an evil infecting our world in this time and place, and it must be rejected completely even as we love unconditionally those bound in its snares.”

Archbishop Coakley’s letter on gender identity emphasizes compassion in ways that many U.S. bishops have failed to do when publishing documents on gender. However, Coakley ultimately falls short of exhibiting true compassion and accompaniment by relying on harmful theology and disproven practices. Employing extreme rhetoric, like referring to trans people as “an evil infecting our world,” is irresponsible. Conflating diverse gender identities with sin and substance abuse negates much of attempted pastoral guidance that follows. In the end, Coakley’s letter is another example of what happens when bishops fail to listen sufficiently to trans and nonbinary people and learn before teaching.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, May 5, 2023

