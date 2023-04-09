Easter: God’s Glory Is Not Ego, But the Other / “At Easter, God finally reveals God’s glory: God takes away the last veil and astonishes us as never before. We discover, in fact, that God’s glory is all love: pure love, mad and unthinkable, beyond every limit and measure…True glory is the glory of love, because it is the only one that gives life to the world. Certainly this glory is the opposite of worldly glory, which comes when one is admired, praised, acclaimed. The glory of God, on the other hand, is paradoxical: no applause, no audience. At the center there is not the ego, but the other.” –Pope Francis, Angelus Homily, April 2019 (For copies of the graphic, click here.) Happy and Blessed Easter to all from New Ways Ministry! Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

