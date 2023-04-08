Holy Saturday: Letting Go, Letting God

Letting Go

By Edwina Gateley, from her book, There Was No Path So I Trod One (1996, 2013)

It is time to go.

I can smell it.

Breathe it

Touch it.

And something in me

Trembles.

I will not cry.

Only sit bewildered.

Brave and helpless

That it is time.

Time to go.

Time to step out

Of the world

I shaped and watched

Become.

Time to let go

Of the status and

The admiration.

Time to go.

To turn my back

On a life that throbs

With my vigor

And a spirit

That soared

Through my tears.

Time to go

From all I am

To all I have

Not yet become.

