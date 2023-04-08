https://i0.wp.com/www.newwaysministry.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/1071a8_215bc7de27d14bbe87cf2b233a87d965_mv2.webp?fit=640%2C956&ssl=1 956 640 Francis DeBernardo, Editor https://www.newwaysministry.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/logo_nwm-1.png Francis DeBernardo, Editor2023-04-08 01:00:292023-03-31 11:21:38Holy Saturday: Letting Go, Letting God
It is time to go.
Holy Saturday: Letting Go, Letting God
Letting Go
By Edwina Gateley, from her book, There Was No Path So I Trod One (1996, 2013)
It is time to go.
I can smell it.
Breathe it
Touch it.
And something in me
Trembles.
I will not cry.
Only sit bewildered.
Brave and helpless
That it is time.
Time to go.
Time to step out
Of the world
I shaped and watched
Become.
Time to let go
Of the status and
The admiration.
Time to go.
To turn my back
On a life that throbs
With my vigor
And a spirit
That soared
Through my tears.
Time to go
From all I am
To all I have
Not yet become.
