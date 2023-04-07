Good Friday: All Who See Me Mock Me

My God, my God, why have you abandoned me?

Why so far from my call for help,

from my cries of anguish?

My God, I call by day, but you do not answer;

by night, but I have no relief.

I am a worm, not a human,

scorned by all, despised by the people.

All who see me mock me;

they curl their lips and jeer;

they shake their heads at me . . .

Do not stay far from me,

for trouble is near,

and there is no one to help. . . .

Dogs surround me;

a pack of evildoers closes in on me.

They have pierced my hands and my feet

I can count all my bones.

They stare at me and gloat. . . .

But you, God, do not stay far off;

my strength, come quickly to help me.

Deliver my soul from the sword,

my life from the grip of the dog.

Save me from the lion’s mouth,

my poor life from the horns of wild bulls.

All the ends of the earth

will remember and turn to God;

All the families of nations

will bow low before God.

–Excerpted from Psalm 22

