Vote for WORST and BEST Catholic LGBTQ+ News Events of 2022!

Germany’s Synodal Way, including its bishop members, approves resolutions asking the church to no longer consider same-gender sexual acts as sinful and to affirm transgender and intersex identities.

Three Catholic high schools in Omaha reject an anti-transgender policy announced by the Archdiocese, which was retracted after pushback and re-issued later in a less severe form.

Pope Francis thanks Sister Jeannine Gramick for her 50 years of LGBTQ+ ministry, saying her work was “in the style of God.”

A desire for reform on LGBTQ+ issues in the church emerges in many diocesan and national reports for the Synod, ultimately appearing twice in the Vatican’s Continental Stage document.

The Flemish bishops in Belgium issued a positive new initiative on LGBTQ+ pastoral care that includes a liturgy for blessing same-gender couples.

Sister Nathalie Becquart of the Synod Office becomes the first Vatican official to directly address a group of LGBTQ+ Catholics during a lecture for New Ways Ministry.

Pilgrims with the Global Network of Rainbow Catholics are recognized with a special welcome and Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

The Nativity School of Worcester raises $100,000 in one week after Bishop Robert McManus stripped the school of its Catholic identity for flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags.

125 LGBTQ+ church workers in Germany come out publicly as part of the #OutInChurch campaign calling for gender and sexuality reforms in the church, a campaign greeted by many bishops.

Germany’s Franciscan friars elect an openly gay brother, Markus Fuhrmann, as their new provincial leader.

Santa Fe’s Archbishop John Wester encourages baptisms for the children of LGBTQ+ parents, including same-gender couples.

A transgender man who had legally transitioned was given permission by the Archdiocese of Turin to receive Confirmation according to his post-transition identity.

Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, help pass the Respect for Marriage Act.

Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv., questions why the church will “bless armaments but not some couples” during a speech at the Pax Christi USA national conference.