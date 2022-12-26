Vote for WORST and BEST Catholic LGBTQ+ News Events of 2022!
“Fast away the old year passes, fa la la la la la la la la!” is a a line from the Christmas carol “Deck the Halls.” That line never feels truer than on December 26th, when after a month-long countdown to Christmas Day, we now begin a week-long countdown to New Year’s Day.
And in this time of looking back over 2022, it’s good to examine and remember some of the highlights of the Catholic LGBTQ+ news calendar. Every year at this time, Bondings 2.0 invites our readers to take a quick poll to select the WORST and BEST Catholic LGBTQ+ news events of the past 12 months. The editors have selected 15 nominees for each category. We invite you to vote for five events in the WORST category and another five in the BEST category. Each poll will have an “Other” option for readers to nominate news events which they don’t see represented here.
We will tally up the results and report on the top ten WORST event vote-getters in our post on Friday, December 30th, and the top ten BEST event vote-getters in our post on Saturday, December 31st.
The poll will close on Wednesday, December 28th, 5:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. time. Don’t delay! Cast your vote now!
Thanks for your help in creating these lists! We look forward to see what you all think!
Francis DeBernardo and Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, December 26, 2023
This was a terrific poll. I hope it becomes an annual event. There is so much good news about the LGBT Community and the Church. I believe this year’s “pluses” far out weigh the “minuses”.
Today is December 26 and I have commented today on the best in the worst. My question is can I come in again tomorrow the 27th or will it be over by then?
The poll will close on Wednesday, December 28th, 5:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. time.
Wishing a very blessed Holy Season and a happy, healthy new year to all.
Difficult picking just five especially in the worst category.