Merry Christmas! God Is With Us–ALL of Us!

“. . . and they will call him Immanuel – which means, “God with us.” Matthew 1:23

“Immanuel! God is with us!” We proclaim this fact in the sense that God’s love includes the entire world! One can’t even cross a street today without meeting people whose ideas and outlook on life are different. You can’t travel to any place without mixing and living with people who are different. If God is with us, then he must also be with them! If we think we have to wait until they are converted or changed, we’ll most certainly be least in God’s Reign. . . .This is God’s love: God bestows a kiss without waiting until we have become angels! If God is with me, God is with all people! God is with us – all of us! —Christoph Blumhardt

A Merry and Blessed Christmas to all Bondings 2.0 readers from your friends at New Ways Ministry!

