New Ways Ministry: Bishops Must Speak Out After Colorado Springs Mass Shooting

The following is a statement from Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry’s Executive Director, regarding the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

New Ways Ministry joins the millions of Catholics in the U.S. and worldwide who mournfully pray over the tragic loss of five lives in the recent shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs this weekend. We pray, too, for healing for the 18 injured victims.

While mass shooting events are shocking and painful whenever or wherever they occur, these shootings are more horrifying when perpetrated against people already facing systemic oppression because of factors like race, ethnicity, religion, sexuality, and/or gender identity.

In 2016, when 49 people were killed and 53 more were injured at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, few Catholic bishops spoke out to condemn the tragedy, though many usually do for other violent attacks. That record is shameful. The Catholic Church’s clear doctrine unconditionally condemns violence against LGBTQ people. Catholic bishops should not hesitate one second to respond to this tragedy.

The Colorado Springs killings impact LGBTQ people everywhere, causing fear to grow in their hearts and erode their lives. Such violent acts also sadly and sickly encourage other people to continue attacking LGBTQ people, whether through name-calling, ostracization, physical attacks, or murder.

New Ways Ministry calls on every bishop to condemn such violence in all its forms. Such a message can deter future perpetrators, and it also expresses pastoral support to LGBTQ people in their communities. We call on bishops and Catholic leaders to join in the many demonstrations and vigils in support of LGBTQ people which will emerge over the coming weeks. All Catholics should redouble their efforts to end discrimination against LGBTQ people by supporting equality initiatives and laws.

Every Catholic diocese should have an office that is dedicated to educating people about LGBTQ issues, and that would work to help end hateful attitudes and violence against LGBTQ people. Catholics should provide hope in this moment of crucifixion by raising their voices now and ensuring respect for LGBTQ people is an essential aspect of their pastoral priorities.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, November 21, 2022

