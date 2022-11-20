For the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, Bondings 2.0 offers a scriptural reflection activity for LGBTQ people and allies. The series is part of our growing library of scriptural reflection exercises catalogued in our “Journeys” series. These resources are suitable for individual reflection, for discussion with a spiritual friend or counselor, or for communal reflection in a parish, school, or other faith community. We pray that these resources will aid your personal journey with God.

To remember someone or something usually means to bring to mind a person or an event and recall that which was forgotten. In scripture, though, when God “remembers,” it is not necessarily to reminisce about something, but for God to focus on a person in such a way that a saving action results. To remember, for God, is to act for the good of people.

In Genesis 8, “God remembered Noah, and every living thing, and all the animals that were in the ark. And God caused a wind to pass over the earth, and the waters subsided.” In the book of Exodus, God heard the groaning of the Israelites and remembered God’s covenant with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. God said to Moses, “Go. I am sending you to Pharaoh to bring my people out of Egypt” (Exodus 2:24 – 3:10).

When God remembers, it exemplifies God’s faithfulness and unremitting concern for all of creation. In Genesis 30, God remembered the barrenness of Rachel and “opened her womb.”

Alternatively, something that God does not remember, is sin (Isaiah 43:25; Matthew 26:28; Revelation 1:5). In the Gospel, the repentant thief dares to appeal to God on the cross and says, “Jesus, remember me, when you come into your kingdom.”

And at that very moment God acts.

Luke 23: 35-43

The rulers sneered at Jesus and said, “He saved others, let him save himself if he is the chosen one, the Christ of God.”

Even the soldiers jeered at him. As they approached to offer him wine they called out, “If you are King of the Jews, save yourself.” Above Jesus there was an inscription that read, “This is the King of the Jews.”

Now one of the thieves hanging there reviled Jesus, saying, “Are you not the Christ? Save yourself and us.”

But the other answered the first with a rebuke: “Have you no fear of God, for you are subject to the same condemnation? And indeed we have been condemned justly, for the sentence we received corresponds to our crimes, but this one has done nothing wrong!” Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.”

Jesus replied, “Amen, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise.”

FOR REFLECTION

As human beings, we portray characteristics of both thieves. At times we turn to God in humility and sincerity, while at other times, through pride, anger, or some other sin, we turn away from God. As an LGBTQ person or ally, which thief do you resemble at this point in your faith life? What, in the past few days, weeks, or months has brought you closer or distanced you from Christ? Ephesians 2:8-9 reads, “ For it is by grace that you have been saved, through faith – and even this is not of yourselves, but the gift of God. Nor is it a reward for anything you have done, so no one can boast .” As you examine your life as an LGBTQ person or ally, how will you be most remembered: for your works or for your faith? Besides the unrepentant thief there are the rulers and soldiers who sneer at Jesus. As an LGBTQ person or ally “chosen” by God, who mocks you for who you are? How do you respond? Is the promise of “Paradise” a comfort to you as you “hang on the cross” with God? In Genesis 40, when Joseph is imprisoned, he interprets the dream of Pharaoh’s cupbearer. Joseph pleads with the man, saying, “ When all goes well with you, remember me and show me your kindness; mention me to the Pharaoh and get me out of this prison ” (verse 14). What “imprisons” you at this time? How do you want Christ to “remember you” or act on your behalf?

PRAYER

Psalm 106: 1- 5, 47 – 48

Alleluia!

Give thanks for God’s goodness;

God’s love endures forever!

Who can proclaim the mighty deeds of God,

or show forth enough praise?

Happy are those who act justly,

who do what is right always!

Remember me, God,

when you show favor to your people.

Help me when you deliver them,

that I may enjoy the prosperity of your chosen ones,

share the joy of your nation, and join with your own people in giving praise.

Save us our God and gather us from among the nations,

that we may give thanks to your holy Name and glory in your praise!

Blessed be God, the God of Israel, from everlasting to everlasting!

And let all the people say, “Amen, alleluia!”

MEDITATION

The last two verses of the Gospel reading contain one of the most amazing prayers and promises in all of scripture. Darkness is about to consume the whole land, yet a dying thief believes and cries out for forgiveness and salvation.

Meditate on the thief’s simple prayer of faith in this chant by the Taizé community.

—Dwayne Fernandes, New Ways Ministry, November 20, 2022

