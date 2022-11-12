Prominent LGBTQ+ Historian John D’Emilio Publishes Memoir on Catholic Upbringing

A prominent queer historian has recently published a new memoir entitled Memories of a Gay Catholic Boyhood: Coming of Age in the Sixties, combining his journey of coming out and LGBTQ+ activism with his Catholic upbringing.

The Bay Area Reporter described John D’Emilio’s book as one of several in the last few years that have emerged as Baby Boomers who matured during the time of the Stonewall Riots begin to enter their 60s and 70s, and want to share their own experiences and pieces of that history.

D’Emilio, a professor emeritus of Gender and Women’s Studies at the University of Illinois-Chicago, helped shape LGBTQ+ history himself. His works include a biography of Bayard Rustin, the gay Black civil rights leader who organized Martin Luther King’s historic 1963 March on Washington, and the 1984 book Sexual Politics, Sexual Communities: The Making of a Homosexual Minority in the United States, 1940-1970, considered a seminal work in the field. Additionally, his research was cited by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in Lawrence v. Texas, which overturned state sodomy laws. D’Emilio is credited with helping establish Gay and Lesbian Studies as an academic discipline for study.

Memories of a Catholic Boyhood chronicles D’Emilio’s coming of age and Catholic upbringing through the beginning of his graduate career at Columbia University, right after the Stonewall Riots. He largely achieves his goals for the book, laid out in the preface:

“How did so many young people move from the quiet of their family backgrounds to social and political upheavals of this seemingly un-orthodox era? What kinds of experiences provoked their shift in outlook? How did they become agents of change? And how did their lives change because of this?”

D’Emilio’s interest lies in exploring the way he and his generation shifted from the restraint of the 1950s to activism, primarily around the Vietnam War and the emerging sexual revolution. The idea for the book is to inspire young people in the age of Trump to take up the mantle of activism as well.

The memoir lays out three main eras of the author’s life: his boyhood as the son of Italian immigrants in the Bronx and early Catholic education, his formative time at Jesuit Regis High School, and his undergraduate years at Columbia where he began to take part in campus protests and the gay community in Greenwich Village.

D’Emilio’s Catholic values are central to the book. In his early years, religious faith was foundational, and at Regis, he writes that he learned to think for himself as well. As he became more aware of his attraction to men, a teacher recommended James Baldwin’s Another Country, which consoled him that there were other men like himself. As he experimented with sex with strangers in subway bathrooms and parks, he also felt called to confession and resolved to stop his sexual exploits, even briefly considering the priesthood.

It was at Columbia that his faith in the institutional church was shaken, but his admiration of the activism of priests and nuns against the Vietnam War reminded him he still held the values he learned in childhood of the church’s social teachings. Eventually, reading Oscar Wilde emboldened him to begin coming out to friends and family, with Wilde’s assertion that, “To aspire to a Christlike life, one must be entirely and absolutely oneself.”

D’Emilio ultimately rejected institutional Catholicism, but remains nonjudgmental and formed in the religious values of his early life. He is reported to be at work on a second volume, chronicling his LGBTQ+ activism from the 1970s through the 90s.

