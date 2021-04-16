Announcing Virtual Catholic LGBTQ Pride Coming This June!

For the second year, New Ways Ministry will again be hosting Catholic LGBTQ Pride with an interactive prayer service on Zoom. The event will take place on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 3:00-4:00 p.m. Eastern U.S. Time.

The theme of this year’s event will be “From the Smallest of Seeds. . .”, which refers to the day’s gospel reading: Mark’s account of the parable of the mustard seed.

In addition to song, prayer, and reflection, the service will include a slideshow of photographs of Catholic LGBTQ activities which participants will be encouraged to share during the registration process for the event. Participants will be asked to create some visual message of peace to share during the sign of peace at the service’s conclusion, too.

To register for the event, click here.

Last year, New Ways Ministry’s Catholic LGBTQ Pride prayer service attracted a diverse group of over 300 people from more than 30 nations around the globe. That event was organized because the Covid-19 pandemic forced Pride celebrations to go virtual. “Catholics often gather in their local communities for prayer during June, the traditional month for Pride events,” said Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry’s Executive Director. “Because pandemic restrictions will still be in place this year, we know that the need and desire for LGBTQ Catholics and allies to pray together will still be strong.”

If you would like to participate, please complete the registration form. This form will also give you information about how to contribute photographs to the slide show. A freewill offering is suggested, but not required.

Please feel free to share this invitation with people in your networks. All are welcome!

We hope to see many of you online on Sunday, June 13th!

—Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, April 16, 2021

