Christmas: God’s Tender Compassion

During this pandemic year, let us remember God’s promise of mercy, which was made real in the mystery we celebrate today:

In the tender compassion of our God,

The dawn from on high shall break upon us,

To shine on those who dwell in darkness

and the shadow of death,

And to guide our feet into the way of peace.

—Luke 1: 78-79

Merry Christmas to all

from your friends at New Ways Ministry!

Like this: Like Loading...