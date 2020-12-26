Vote for the Worst & Best Catholic LGBTQ News of 2020
2020 is coming to a close, and for many, none too soon. For a large segment, the coronavirus, racial injustice, and bitter political fights will be remembered as the defining moments of this year.
But how will 2020 be remembered in the Catholic LGBTQ world? You have a chance to make your own predictions by taking our annual survey of the “Worst & Best Catholic LGBTQ News Events” of the past year.
Like every year, there have been some advances and some setbacks, some opportunities and some opposition. What do you think were the events that will characterize the steps forward and the missteps of 2020 for Catholic LGBTQ issues?
Use the form below to make your choices. There are 18 “nominees” in each category of “Worst” and “Best.” Please select your top five choices in each category. Each list contains an option for “Other” for you to vote for your own nomination. The ordering of the the nominees in each list was assigned by a random numbers generator as a way to avoid any unintentional bias from the editors.
The poll will close at 5:00 pm Eastern U.S. Time on December 28th. We will publish the top ten vote-getters for “Worst” on December 30th and the top ten vote-getters for “Best” on December 31st.
Please share this poll with others in your networks who are interested in Catholic LGBTQ news events. Thank you for your participation!
—Francis DeBernardo and Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, December 26, 2020
there didn’t seem to be any link to vote for options. Please advise how to get into the poll.
Simply check the box(es) next to the item(s) you want to vote for. If you want to name an “Other” item, type that into the box marked “Other” the bottom of each list. When you complete your voting, click the “Submit” button at the bottom of the post. Thanks!