Vote for the Worst & Best Catholic LGBTQ News of 2020

2020 is coming to a close, and for many, none too soon. For a large segment, the coronavirus, racial injustice, and bitter political fights will be remembered as the defining moments of this year.

But how will 2020 be remembered in the Catholic LGBTQ world? You have a chance to make your own predictions by taking our annual survey of the “Worst & Best Catholic LGBTQ News Events” of the past year.

Like every year, there have been some advances and some setbacks, some opportunities and some opposition. What do you think were the events that will characterize the steps forward and the missteps of 2020 for Catholic LGBTQ issues?

Use the form below to make your choices. There are 18 “nominees” in each category of “Worst” and “Best.” Please select your top five choices in each category. Each list contains an option for “Other” for you to vote for your own nomination. The ordering of the the nominees in each list was assigned by a random numbers generator as a way to avoid any unintentional bias from the editors.

The poll will close at 5:00 pm Eastern U.S. Time on December 28th. We will publish the top ten vote-getters for “Worst” on December 30th and the top ten vote-getters for “Best” on December 31st.

Please share this poll with others in your networks who are interested in Catholic LGBTQ news events. Thank you for your participation!

Worst Catholic LGBT News of 2020 * Please choose 5 from the following choices or write in your own in the box marked "Other" at the end of the list. Catholic hospitals, including St. Joseph's Medical Center in Maryland, continue to deny services to transgender patients. Despite opposition from LGBTQ groups and others, Amy Coney Barrett, a Catholic, is confirmed as the Trump administration's latest appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. Polish church leaders continue using extreme rhetoric against the LGBTQ community, including the release by the nation's episcopal conference of a document that claims church teaching on homosexuality is infallible and which seemingly endorsed conversion therapy. The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Our Lady of Guadalupe case that employees of religious institutions are not covered by federal non-discrimination protections, undercutting the Court's decision in the Bostock case to recognize sexual orientation and gender identity as protected categories. The U.S. bishops continue to encourage the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle LGBTQ protections in areas such as healthcare and social services. The discriminatory firing of LGBTQ church workers continues. This year's firings include high school basketball coach Ashlie Langlinais and parish music minister Terry Gonda. Vatican representatives at the United Nations object to language that seeks to expand LGBTQ protections, including for refugees. Former Pope Benedict XVI writes in a new book that marriage equality is “absurd” and is linked to the Antichrist. Bishops in several countries, including Scotland and Italy, oppose equal rights for LGBTQ people under the pretense that such rights threaten religious liberty. During a homily, Fr. Bob McCabe, a priest in Michigan, compares the Black Lives Matter movement to terrorists, in part because of BLM’s support for LGBTQ equality. A new report from the Global Network of Rainbow Catholics details the widespread, and sometimes severe, discrimination that LGB lay Catholics experience worldwide. Archbishop Robert Carlson claimed that during ad limina meetings with the U.S. bishops, Pope Francis negatively named transgender rights as a "significant issue" today. The majority of U.S. bishops remain silent after a right-wing Catholic website makes homophobic and racist attacks against now-Cardinal Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C. Two bishops, including Cardinal Raymond Burke, blame LGBTQ people for the Covid-19 pandemic that has caused more than 1.5 million deaths globally. Bishops in Indianapolis, St. Louis, and Springfield, Illinois, all release new restrictive policies regarding transgender people. Among the policies included variously in these dioceses: the threatened expulsion of transgender students from Catholic schools and an insistence on referring to people by their assigned sex. The Archdiocese of Detroit bans Dignity/Detroit and Families with Dignity (formerly Fortunate Families Detroit) from church property and from receiving pastoral support from priests. Two priests, one in Brazil and one in Italy, are suspended after performing blessings for same-gender couples. The Trump administration supports the U.S. bishops' efforts to undermine LGBTQ equality through the courts by filing briefs in favor of an Indianapolis Catholic school which fired a gay teacher and in the U.S. Supreme Court's Fulton v. Philadelphia case which seeks to allow Catholic adoption agencies to bar LGBTQ couples as potential parents.

Best Catholic LGBTQ News of 2020 * Please choose 5 from the following choices or write in your own in the box marked "Other" at the end of the list. Pope Francis creates more LGBTQ-positive cardinals, including Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C., who became the first African American cardinal. Other LGBTQ-positive cardinalate appointments are Cardinal Mario Grech, who now, serves as secretary general for the Synod of Bishops, and Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, who heads the Congregation for Causes of Saints. LGBTQ Catholics and allies deepen their engagement with the Movement for Black Lives and renew commitments to working for equality in an intersectional manner. Fr. Ángel García Rodríguez of Spain addresses an online conference for lesbian and bisexual women, encouraging and blessing them, part of the priest’s renowned LGBTQ-positive record. A U.S. appeals court reinstates the discrimination lawsuit filed by fired gay church worker Sandor Demkovich, allowing for the possibility of legal redress for this injustice. Meanwhile, communities at Catholic schools and parishes continue to organize against unjust firings when they occur. A new documentary includes footage of Pope Francis reiterating his support for civil unions that provide legal protections for same-gender couples. Resistance to the Polish bishops' extreme anti-LGBTQ rhetoric intensifies, including a noted professor's resignation from a Catholic university and a Nobel Laureate's refusal to be honored on the same stage as a homophobic bishop. England’s National Board of Catholic Women, which advises the nation's bishops' conference, shows concern for LGBTQ people and their relationships by including them in a new pastoral guide for helping victims of domestic violence. A growing number of Catholic officials in Germany and in Austria endorse church blessings for same-gender couples. With in-person Pride celebrations being cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, hundreds of Catholics from 31 countries gather virtually in June for New Ways Ministry’s Pride prayer service, “We, Though Many, Are One Body.” Bishop Joseph de Metz-Noblat of Langres introduces gender-neutral language on baptismal certificates as a way to be more welcoming towards LGBTQ parents; as a committee chair in the French episcopal conference, encourages his fellow bishops to do likewise. Transgender Catholic Francia López is honored for her work with the poor by being chosen to read prayers at a diocesan-wide feast day Mass in Argentina. Pope Francis sends his personal almoner (dispenser of charitable donations) to aid transgender sex workers in Italy, many of whom are migrants and/or facing financial difficulties because of the pandemic. Later in the year, the pope sends another letter to Sr. Mónica Astorga Cremona, commending the Argentine nun for her work with transgender women and the opening of a new housing complex for them. The Archdiocese of Salzburg in Austria publishes a book exploring church blessings for same-gender couples. Germany’s Synodal Way proceeds despite pandemic conditions. Developments included a working document from the sexual morality group that speaks positively of same-gender relationships and the participation of a non-binary Catholic in the public testimonies. Pope Francis tells a group of Italian parents with LGBTQ children that “The Church loves your children as they are” after the parents presented Francis with a new book about their experiences. An English edition of the book will soon be released by New Ways Ministry Catholic bishops such as Bishop John Stowe, OFM, Conv., Archbishop Matteo Zuppi, and Archbishop Edmundo Valenzuela, continue to make more and more positive statements about LGBTQ people. Voters in the U.S. elect Joe Biden, a Catholic who will be the most LGBTQ-positive person in history to hold that office. Families with Dignity, formerly known as Fortunate Families Detroit, joins the DignityUSA community after being expelled from archdiocesan property and disaffiliated with the national Fortunate Families group.

—Francis DeBernardo and Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, December 26, 2020

