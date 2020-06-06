Praying and Acting Together as One Body Ahead of Virtual Catholic LGBTQ Pride

A week from tomorrow, nearly 300 people from 13 countries will come together for “We, Though Many, Are One Body,” a virtual celebration of Catholic LGBTQ Pride.

Our time together will help us connect even when so many in-person Pride events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration will occur over Zoom on Sunday, June 14, 2020, 3:00 p.m., Eastern U.S. Time, and feature prayer, readings, reflections, and song. There is still time to register, which you can do by clicking here.

In advance of the celebration, there are two ways you can participate in celebrating Pride with Catholics worldwide:

1) Pray New Ways Ministry’s Pride Prayer. As a sign of unity, we encourage you each day to recite the prayer below written by New Ways Ministry staff member Dwayne Fernandes:

OUR PRIDE, OUR PRAYER

God of Many Colors, you once set the rainbow, high up in the clouds, to be the sign of the life- giving covenant between you and the earth. Let this symbol of faithfulness resonate with us as we renew our relationships with each other, and you, during this season of PRIDE.

Creator God, we thank you for our LGBTQ/ally diversity because these colorful expressions let us see your many faces. Although many, we come together as ONE in you, and joyfully proclaim, “You are our God and we are your people.”

Loving Jesus, as you left the ninety-nine to go in search of the one lost sheep, set your sights on those who are excluded in our world and church. Bring them home, so ALL may return – with pride – to the music of triumphal rejoicing and feel embraced by extravagant welcome.

Emboldening Holy Spirit, continue to animate us with your fire and flamboyance, and dare us to embody your inclusive love in our Church and world. Let YOUR will be done in us, so that at day’s end, we, too, may hear the voice from heaven say, “This is my beloved child, with whom I

am well pleased.”

May these affirming words always echo in our ears and hearts as testament to that life-giving- rainbow-covenant between you, our God, and us, your LGBTQ/ally people.

2) Take Action for LGBTQ Equality. You are invited to perform, on your own or with friends and family, the suggested activites below that will help build up a church that is “home for all.” You can choose to do one, two or more, or even all seven!

Sunday, June 7th, Trinity Sunday: Offer a prayer for more openness to diversity in the church. Make this prayer at your Sunday liturgy, with friends and family, or on your own.

Monday, June 8th: Find a way to talk about your interest in Catholic LGBTQ issues with someone who doesn’t know about this area of your life.

Tuesday, June 9th: Send an email to your pastor, pastoral staff, parish council with some suggestions for how to develop a stronger welcome for LGBTQ people in your parish. You can brainstorm your own ideas or choose from a list of suggestions.

Wednesday, June 10th: Gather a group of friends on a teleconference or video call to participate in one of New Ways Ministry’s “Journeys” scriptural reflection series. Or use one of the installments of the series for your own individual reflection.

Thursday, June 11th: Call, email, or write to an LGBTQ person or ally who you admire and let them know how they have positively affected you. Consider making a donation to an LGBTQ organization you support.

Friday, June 12th: Write to your bishop or another diocesan official and discuss the need for more positive messages and actions concerning LGBTQ issues coming from the local hierarchy. You can find contact information for your bishop and diocese from New Ways Ministry’s database.

Saturday, June 13th: Call, email, or write to a Catholic pastoral minister or lay leader to thank them for whatever action or message they may have offered which has been positive toward LGBTQ people.

—Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, June 6, 2020

