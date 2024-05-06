In Church Documents on Gender Identity, Where Is the Compassion?

Today’s post is from Bondings 2.0 contributor Deacon Ray Dever, who is the father of an adult transgender woman, and is also a retired Catholic deacon with almost 50 years of diverse parish and pastoral ministry experience. Deacon Ray has been invited to address LGBTQ issues by various national publications and Catholic organizations, including the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and he frequently provides pastoral counseling to Catholic families with transgender children from across the US. He holds three graduate degrees, including a master’s degree in theology.

Since the promulgation of Dignitas Infinita by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith in April, an explosion of discussion and debate has occurred both in secular and church circles about what the document says about gender identity issues. While this attention is not surprising given the doctrinal weight of the document, and the questionable decision to include “gender theory” and “sex change” among “grave violations of human dignity,” this is hardly the only recent church document to address gender identity issues in this manner. In fact, this feels like the culmination of five years of documents on gender identity, beginning with Male and Female He Created Them, promulgated by the Vatican’s then-Congregation for Catholic Education in 2019, followed by 50+ similar diocesan policies in the U.S.

One common criticism of the preparation of all these documents, including Dignitas Infinita, has been the various authors’ lack of meaningful encounter with transgender individuals, the medical professionals who care for them, and the scientists who are growing our understanding of them. Documents and policies based on a lack of accurate information are inevitably flawed. But this refusal to engage with the facts about transgender individuals also brings with it something else that concerns me greatly: a stunning lack of compassion.

As the parent of a transgender woman, it has been painful to experience the lack of basic compassion for transgender individuals like my daughter who have not chosen this difficult path in life, a path marked by constant marginalization and discrimination. While I hesitate to cite one example of this lack of understanding and compassion out of so many in these dozens of documents, I found one too egregious to ignore. Among a number of misinformed statements in a pastoral letter on gender identity promulgated by the Archdiocese of Detroit in February was the following: “Not infrequently, parents are subject to manipulative claims that if they do not affirm their child’s gender preferences, they risk driving him or her to suicide.”

For those who have personally experienced the reality of the elevated levels of suicidality among LGBTQ people, especially transgender individuals, it is hard to imagine a more misguided, misinformed, or callous remark. When my wife and I took turns staying awake at night to ensure our daughter’s safety during a period in high school when she had two suicide attempts, I can guarantee that manipulation was the farthest thing from anyone’s minds. Having experienced the night she left the Georgetown University campus during her first semester there with intentions of jumping off the Key Bridge into the Potomac River, and having anguished through the mad scramble to find her and bring her back to safety, I find it beyond insulting to suggest that manipulating her parents’ support for her gender identity was a factor. That frightening period in our daughter’s life is thankfully behind her, and we are grateful every day that she is thriving and able to live as her authentic self, with the God-given human dignity described in Dignitas Infinita. Her journey to this place was made so much more difficult by the rejection of the church in which she grew up. And her journey would have been impossible without the medical and psychological care that she received—care that these documents say should not be available to her.

Where is our compassion? When will our outreach to those on the margins extend to transgender individuals? Where is our response to the words of Jesus in the parable of the Last Judgment, that whatever we do for the least among us, we do for him? Some may point to language calling for accompaniment of transgender individuals that many of these church documents contain, but those words are meaningless when the basis of that accompaniment is denial of the truth of their existence and the stated intention of that accompaniment is to convince them of the supposed error of their ways.

Theodore Roosevelt once said that, “No one cares how much you know, until they know how much you care.” The dozens of church documents on gender identity certainly attempt to demonstrate how much we know about the theology and the anthropology of all this, but they also demonstrate how little we seem to care about the actual people whose lives are impacted by gender dysphoria. And that clearly needs to change if we are to be true to our faith. Perhaps it’s time to pause writing documents and policies on gender identity until we make the effort to better understand the reality of the lives of transgender individuals and to develop some basic compassion for them. Love comes first.

—Deacon Ray Dever, May 6, 2024

Like this: Like Loading...