Cardinal Dolan Condemns Funeral Celebrating Transgender Advocate

New York’s top prelate has condemned a funeral celebrated for a transgender woman that was held at the city’s St. Patrick Cathedral, a condemnation that prompted pushback from the deceased’s family and LGBTQ+ advocates.

In mid-February, more than 1,400 people gathered at the iconic cathedral in Manhattan to celebrate the life of Cecilia Gentilini, a renowned activists for the trans community, sex workers, and people living with HIV. The Los Angeles Blade described the funeral as “both somber and celebratory,” honoring Gentilini’s many contributions to the common good, such as raising millions of dollars to defend trans rights, launching the COIN Clinic to provide healthcare to sex workers, organizing to end New York State’s “Walking While Trans” law, and supporting LGBTQ+ artists and musicians. Her partner, Peter Scotto, said at the funeral:

“She was an angel, an icon, a mother, an educator, a leader, and so much to so many people. . .I’d hear all the stories of trans kids getting hormones for the first time. Our phone would ring all the time in the middle of the night and she’d jump into action to help people in crisis. She’d always be there and answer that call. But to me, she was my partner. We woke every day next to each other with so much laughter and love. I’m going to take that with me forever.”

The funeral at St. Patrick’s honoring Gentilini, however, faced immediate backlash from the right wing. Initially, Archdiocese of New York spokesperson Joseph Zwilling defended the funeral as “one of the corporal works of mercy.” At the funeral, celebrant Fr. Edward Dougherty even joked it was good to see so many people at the cathedral, an event which only happens on Easter.

However, within about a day, church leaders’ tune changed. The cathedral’s pastor, Msgr. Enrique Salvo, issued a statement criticizing the “scandalous behavior” that “degraded in such a sacrilegious and deceptive way” the cathedral. Salvo also acknowledged that a Mass of Reparation, a liturgy to expiate harm done by sin, had been held at Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s request. Zwilling later explained the archdiocese’s objections were not due to Gentilini’s trans identity, but concerns over the behavior of those who attended the funeral.

Dolan later commended Salvo and the cathedral for acting “extraordinarily well.” He cited approvingly church officials’ decision mid-liturgy to restrict the funeral to a Liturgy of the Word, not a full Eucharistic celebration, in an attempt to hurry up the gathering. America reported:

“Cardinal Dolan. . .echoed what Father Salvo said, noting that priests at St. Patrick’s Cathedral ‘first of all didn’t know the background of the person who died.’

“‘They got a call that “our dear friend died and she’s a Catholic, and it would be a great source of consolation to have the funeral at the cathedral” … and of course the priests said, “Come on in, you’re welcome”—which is beautiful,’ he said. ‘We don’t do FBI checks on people who want to be buried from there.'”

These remarks from the cardinal, the cathedral’s pastor, and other Catholics prompted Gentilini’s family and friends to speak out. CBS News quoted them as saying:

“‘We brought precious life and radical joy to the Cathedral in historic defiance of the Church’s hypocrisy and anti-trans hatred. Cecilia Gentili’s funeral service, which filled the pews in ways the Cathedral only can during Easter service and NYPD funerals, was a reflection of the love she had for her community and a testament to the impact of her tireless advocacy.

“‘We bestow sainthood upon Cecilia, for her life’s work, for how she ministered, mothered, and loved all people regardless of HIV, immigration, or employment status. Her heart and hands reached those the sanctimonious Church continues to belittle, oppress, and chastise, and she changed the material conditions for countless people, including unhoused people and those who needed healthcare. The only deception present at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is that it claims to be a welcoming place for all.'”

On Monday, Bondings 2.0 will feature commentaries about the controversy over Cecilia Gentilini’s funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, March 9, 2024

