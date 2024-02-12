Gay CBS Journalist Alleges Discrimination By Louisiana Catholic School

A journalist is calling for education leaders to have “courage” in their of support LGBTQ+ people after he went public about discrimination he faced at a Catholic school.

David Begnaud, a lead correspondent for CBS Mornings, recently detailed in NOLA.com about returning to Louisiana to interview one of his high school mentors, Josette Surratt. He opened his essay by writing, “I recently returned to the Bayou State to tell our very personal Louisiana story to our CBS audience. But the story took an unexpected, and painful, turn.

“Surratt was Begnaud’s English teacher at Teurlings Catholic High School, Lafayette, in the late 1990s. Nearing retirement, Surratt was to be the subject of a CBS News segment Begnaud was producing, since she had helped him to navigate a lonely and difficult time in his life. In his op-ed, Begnaud explained:

“The trajectory of my life changed one day when Ms. Surratt, as I still affectionately and respectfully call her, looked me directly in the eyes and asked me a question that stopped me in my tracks. ‘What are you running from?’

“The answer lay deep in my childhood. I was running from myself: a gay kid with Tourette Syndrome who endured unspeakable bullying. I was hiding inside an invisible fortress I’d built to try to protect myself. That day, with that question, Ms. Surratt slowly began tearing down the walls and letting me out to become the person I was meant to be and am today.”

Surratt was excited to be the subject of Begnaud’s story, and it was decided that Begnaud would return to his former high school to take pictures of Surratt for piece. Originally, the school gave permission to Begnaud to record after school hours, as they did not want students to be distracted by the filming. Begnaud then told of how that plan changed:

“. . .[W]hen it came time to finalize details about my interview with Ms. Surratt, she said it might be best to do it off campus. That seemed odd, but at the time I didn’t think to press the issue. I found a place for the interview. The story aired. And we moved on.”

Months later, Begnaud received a call explaining why the school did not allow him to record on campus: the school disapproved of his sexuality. He wrote:

“The caller told me the real reason the school restricted my video recording was that the school’s chancellor, the Rev. Kyle White, was concerned that allowing me on campus might negatively affect the image of the Catholic school and suggest that it approved of my sexuality. White, the caller said, didn’t want students to get the impression that being gay is OK.”

“The caller said White was also concerned that the interview with Ms. Surratt would focus on my sexuality, which might cause trouble for the school. I did talk about growing up gay and how Ms. Surratt had created a safe space for me to be myself while balancing my faith, studies and extracurricular activities. But the story was as much about this extraordinary teacher and human being as it was about me.”

Begnaud attempted to meet with White, but the priest never responded to the journalist’s request. Beyond his own experience with discrimination, Begnaud is more concerned for current Teurlings Catholic High School students:

“My concern, as a proud alumnus, is not for myself. It is for the students of Teurlings Catholic High School — straight, gay or anything else — if the school is creating an environment in which gay students are treated like outsiders and straight students are led to believe that this is how the church would have it.

“It is not.”

Begnaud now hopes that his experience of discrimination will inspire change at his former high school, and he leans on Pope Francis as the model for being LGBTQ-inclusive, noting, “I am deeply heartened by what the Pope has done in both word and deed.” The journalist concludes his essay:

“Seven years ago, Ms. Surratt told me the school wanted to start the David Begnaud Scholarship. It would be awarded each year to a student who exemplified courage during his or her time at Teurlings. I was deeply touched. I donate money every year to be given to the chosen student, along with the recognition. It’s become a tradition.

“It is now past time for the school to address anti-gay discrimination.

“I am asking for school leaders to have courage.”

—Sarah Cassidy (she/her), New Ways Ministry, February 12, 2024

