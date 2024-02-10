Argentine Nun Endorses Marriage Equality in Church; And More News

Regular readers of Bondings 2.0 will know that since December, the debate over Fiducia Supplicans and blessings for queer couples has dominated Catholic LGBTQ+ news—indeed, it is hard to keep up! Today’s post plays a bit of catch up from the last few months with positive stories that are not about Fiducia Supplicans.

1. In Argentina, Dominican Sr. Lucía Caram has been advocating for marriage equality in the church because, she said in a television interview, “I believe that God always blesses love.” This response prompted audience applause, and the interviewer pressed on whether same-gender sexual acts are sinful. She replied, “I am no one to condemn someone and Jesus says that we should not condemn anyone. To commit a sin you have to want to do wrong. I would not condemn or say that it is a sin . They do not have the vow of chastity that I have.” Caram also referred to Pope Francis as “the best pope in history,” and has previously praised the pope for his friendship with Juan Carlos Cruz, a gay man and clergy abuse survivor appointed by Francis to the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

2. In Australia, Acceptance Perth, a Catholic LGBTQ+ group, hosted “Queer Stories of Faith” at a Pride celebration last fall, which brought together queer people from not only other Christian denominations, but Judaism and Islam, too, to discuss religion, sexuality, and gender. New Ways Ministry’s Sister Jeannine Gramick offered a Catholic perspective at the event, via Zoom.

Out in Perth reported:

“This ground-breaking event featured a diverse array of stories and musical performances, showcasing the rich tapestry of interfaith and LGBTQIA+ perspectives. The speakers and performers hailed from various backgrounds, representing a united front of diverse beliefs and experiences.

“Coordinator of Acceptance Perth, Angela Han, shared her vision for this significant project.

“‘This gathering is a testament to the fact that unity is not just a dream,’ Angela said. ‘It’s an achievable reality. . .When we share our stories, we connect, we heal, and we build bridges across divides. Love is the common thread that binds us all, transcending the boundaries of faith and identity.'”

3. In Germany, Bishop Heinrich Timmerevers of Dresden-Meißen advocated for Catholic schools to “be able to be recognized by the fact that they give [students] space to deal with one’s own sexuality. . .Every form of exclusion must be overcome. That has become a key attitude for me.” More broadly, Timmerevers, who chairs the German Bishops’ Conference’s education committee, wants to “make church places spaces of recognition for people of all sexual identities.” Katholisch.de reported that the bishop made his comments at a meeting present research on Catholic schools which showed “the diversity of sexual identity is discussed particularly among students, but that the problem is discussed very differently by those responsible at schools and has so far had little institutional focus.”

4. Yunuen Trujillo, author of LGBTQ Catholics: A Guide to Inclusive Ministry and a Bondings 2.0 contributor, wrote in U.S. Catholic about love, fear, and her coming out experience. Trujillo names not hate, but fear as the opposite of love. After initially coming out, she went back into the closet because Catholics were linking being gay with demons. She continues in her reflection, in part:

“It took me 10 years to snap out of that fear, discern my vocation, and learn to love myself as God made me. I’m now on the other, happier end. . .Love is the force that moves us to face perceived ‘dangers,’ to befriend them, and to integrate them into our lives. Love should move us to face our own wounds—or whatever we perceive as imperfect in ourselves—to process them and to integrate them into our psyches and our spiritual lives. When we are too afraid to face ourselves, we also become afraid of the ‘wound’ of another.

“This integrative approach is helpful in processing our own internal fears and facing everyday obstacles. This approach is also helpful as we face subjective fears such as irrational dread of people in marginalized groups. Love can help us challenge our rationalizations of that fear, moving us to friendship and to encounter, helping us integrate those in the margins into our lives and into our church.”

5. Also in U.S. Catholic, the writer and culture critic Jim McDermott offered “3 Advent Reflections for Queer Catholics.” McDermott, who named Advent as his favorite liturgical season, said that in the time, “God offers queer people stories like this filled with invitation, celebration, and reassurance.” McDermott’s reflections center on, “Lead, for you are called,” “Celebrate, for you are fabulous,” and “Be not afraid, for God is with you.” To this second point, he asks a question fitting not only for Advent, but throughout the year: “[C]ould we imagine God as not only accepting us but actively celebrating us, dressing us in our own personal versions of fabulous, and inviting us into the spotlight?”

6.One last item from U.S. Catholic is an essay on the connection between LGBTQ+ issues and neurodivergence from therapist and writer Julie Nichols, who also has gay children. Her article touches on the ways the Catholic Church has—and has not—welcomed families who have LGBTQ+ children, neurodivergent children, or both. Nichols writes, in part, “For people with autism, especially if they are also LGBTQ, having a faith life within the Catholic Church can sometimes be life-giving and healing. But often, instead of being a source of comfort, the church is a source of trauma, even life-threatening harm.” Her full essay is available here.

7. Outreach, an LGBTQ+ initiative of America Media, hosted Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, for its “Outspoken” conversations series to discuss his new book, New Ways and Next Steps: Developing Parish LGBTQ+ Ministry. To view the conversation, which includes discussion of how to start LGBTQ+ ministry, pitfalls to avoid, and the support of women religious, click here.

8. Speaking at an Italian parish in January, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the former private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, denied that “gay lobbies” at the Vatican were a cause of that pope’s resignation in 2013. More details are available at Crux.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, February 10, 2024

