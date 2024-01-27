Pope Francis: “Moral Perfection” Not Required for Blessings; And More News

For the second time already this year, Pope Francis has publicly defended Fiducia Supplicans, the Vatican declaration allowing blessings for same-gender couples and others in “irregular” situations. Today’s post features that news and other updates on reception of the declaration.

Pope Francis Again Defends Blessings

Pope Francis’ latest intervention about blessings for “irregular” couples came while addressing members of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. Speaking about three themes—sacraments, dignity, and faith—the pope exhorted the dicastery’s leaders to defend people’s dignity and seek pastoral conversion as the focus of their work “guarding the faith.” He continued (via Google Translate):

“In this context of evangelization I also mention the recent Declaration Fiducia supplicans. The intent of the ‘pastoral and spontaneous blessings’ is to concretely show the closeness of the Lord and the Church to all those who, finding themselves in different situations, ask for help to carry forward – sometimes to begin – a journey of faith. I would like to briefly underline two things: the first is that these blessings, outside of any liturgical context and form, do not require moral perfection to be received; the second, that when a couple spontaneously approaches to ask for it, the union is not blessed, but simply the people who have requested it together. Not the union, but the people, naturally taking into account the context, the sensitivities, the places in which one lives and the most suitable ways to do so.”

Also at the Vatican, Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect for the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, spoke about the reception of Fiducia Supplicans by other Christian churches. Asked by Vatican News whether a new understanding of blessings could lead to inviting non-Catholic Christians to Eucharist, the cardinal replied (via Google Translate):

“Well, first of all, I’m getting some negative reactions from the ecumenical world about ‘Fiducia supplicans’; We have the general assembly of the Oriental Orthodox here in Rome next week, and they have already announced that they will want to talk about these questions. I believe that we need to think anew in the ecumenical dialogue: What is blessing and what is the relationship between teaching and pastoral care? These questions have now become newly acute and we need to talk about them. Therefore, I believe that it is now inappropriate to transfer this to the question of the Eucharistic community.”

Latin America’s Culture Leads to Muted Responses

While church leaders in Latin America have not been silent about Fiducia Supplicans, Crux interpreted the more muted responses by the region’s prelates as relating to cultural differences: “Despite such individual expressions, most Latin American bishops haven’t voiced any stance on the document, and bishops’ conferences have largely stayed out of the fray. Lay movements have mostly been silent as well. . . “For many analysts in the region, such a general lack of reaction is not necessarily a signal of acceptance, but is also connected to the perception that nothing is really changing for most Catholics. “In Argentina – and in Latin America as a whole – giving blessings is something that happens on a daily basis. Blessings can be given to anyone and by anyone, like a healer, for instance,” Fortunato Mallimaci, a sociology professor at the University of Buenos Aires, told Crux. In that sense, Fiducia Supplicans can be seen as a document that comes directly – but not exclusively – from the Latin American reality, where ‘people are not so worried about the norm and consider that everybody has a right to sacredness, which is greater than any institution.'”

In Mexico, Fr. Sergio Cobo, SJ, said Pope Francis’ popularity with Catholics insulates him from any potential or real criticism by bishops. The priest explained:

“[In] Mexican society, the opinion of the youth has a significant impact and ‘young people tend to be more liberal when it comes to sexual orientation, so a great segment of the Mexican people agrees with the pope.’

“The presence of indigenous people in many parts of the country also contributes to a more tolerant view of themes connected to sex and gender, he said.

“‘Among many indigenous nations, homosexuality is accepted without conflict. Those groups even have special social functions for homosexuals,’ said Cobo, who works with the Nahua, Tepehua, and Otomi peoples.”

Some Latin American prelates who commented on Fiducia Supplicans include Bishop Rafael Escudero López-Brea of Moyobamba, Peru, who said the document “damages the communion of the Church”; and Cardinal Daniel Sturla of Montevideo, Uruguay, who criticized the declaration for lacking clarity.

Spanish Bishops Generally Negative on Blessings

Archbishop José Cobo of Madrid defended Fiducia Supplicans, saying the archdiocese would “fully apply the Pope’s doctrine, and that is why were are going to apply ‘Fiducia supplicans’ with the intensity that the document deserves and demands.” Cobo has sanctioned at least two priests involved in an organized effort to oppose blessings for same-gender couples, explaining, “A priest cannot be part of a civil, public forum in which the Pope is insulted.” He referred to such oppostion as “an artificial controversy” in which “everything has been taken out of context.”

Also this month, Archbishop José María Gil Tamayo of Granada, Spain, told journalists that he would not bless same-gender couples, but that instead “I am going to bless the person,” reported Europa Press. According to the archbishop, doing so is “faithfully observing” the Vatican’s declaration. He added that he refused to participate in any campaign “for or against” Pope Francis on this issue.

In December, Cardinal Juan José Omella of Barcelona, president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, commented on Fiducia Supplicans, saying, “[It] is a change of mentality for Europe, because it is difficult for us to understand this way of asking God for things that were not done before. . .It is a spontaneous blessing that is also done in Latin America and that has reached Europe thanks to immigrants. If we understand it along these lines we will understand the text released by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.”

Bishop José Ignacio Munilla of Orihuela-Alicante said in an interview that the Vatican’s declaration “was not necessary,” was poorly timed, and was not synodal. He continued that any pastoral care “that will derive from this declaration is predictably chaotic. . .It will be our duty to fight against it.”

Bishop José Antonio Satué of Teruel y Albarracin released a relatively neutral statement about the document, saying that it “helps us appreciate the attitude of those who approach the Church requesting a blessing.”

More Reactions from Bishops, Arranged by Country

Canada: Bishop Richard Gagnon of Winnipeg said he would bless a same-gender couple per the Vatican declaration, noting that the document is about blessings generally. Gagno explained, “It’s my responsibility to bless everyone. . .It’s part of what I do, it’s a beautiful thing… I want to bless anyone who is seeking God’s will for their lives, not be unwelcoming and turn them away.” He added that though no such couple has asked him for a blessing, he is certain some people will eventually.

Archbishop Albert LeGatt of the Archdiocese of St. Boniface, Manitoba, also committed to blessing same-gender couples. He commended Pope Francis for his “pastoral hand” reflected in Fiducia Supplicans, challenging critics who claim there is confusion because the declaration “almost bends over backwards to say this is not a new teaching on the meaning of marriage.”

Hong Kong: Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, emeritus archbishop of Hong Kong, called for Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the doctrinal office, to resign over Fiducia Supplicans. In a lengthy statement, which also raised issues about church Chinese translations, Zen accused Fernández of showing “serious contempt” for bishops by allegedly preempting the Synod on Synodality’s work. With all this afoot, the cardinal concludes, “If the Head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith calls a serious sin a ‘good’, wouldn’t he be committing heresy? Shouldn’t the Minister resign or be dismissed?” Zen has been a longtime critic of Pope Francis.

St. Vincent and Grenadines: Bishop Gerard County of Kingstown prohibited all blessings for couples in “irregular” situations.

—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, January 27, 2024

Like this: Like Loading...