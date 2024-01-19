Newest LGBTQ-Friendly Catholic Parish Has a Vatican City Postal Code

Since 1997, New Ways Ministry has been keeping track of the growth of LGBTQ-friendly Catholic parishes and faith communities in the U.S. (and, to a smaller extent, in other nations, too) by cataloguing such congregations on a list housed on the organization’s webpage. Though the list began with only 20 parishes, it now includes over 200 such communities, and the list continues to grow.

New Ways Ministry announces the addition of a special Catholic church to the list:

St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City

Before 2023, it would have been unlikely that such a claim could be made for the most important and well-known Catholic church in the world. However, this week New Ways Ministry’s leadership decided to add St. Peter’s because of a remarkable development which happened fitting the criteria for being placed on the list.

New Ways Ministry adds parishes and communities to the list based on one simple question: Does the institution have some public acknowledgement of their welcome and affirmation of LGBTQ+ people? That acknowledgement can take a variety of forms: a mention in a welcome or mission statement; a parish ministry for LGBTQ+ outreach; programs to educate the community about LGBTQ+ issues; including references to LGBTQ+ people positively in homilies and public prayers; spirituality programs for LGBTQ+ people; and many other ways.

So, why did St. Peter’s Basilica get added to the list? Because in the wake of the spirited discussion in the global church about the Vatican’s approval of blessings for same-gender couples, the pastoral leader of St. Peter’s, knowing that many other church leaders were opposing this practice, let it be known publicly that same-gender couples who request a blessing at St. Peter’s will receive one.

On Wednesday, Bondings 2.0 reported:

Blessings for LGBTQ+ Couples Could Happen at Vatican

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, said same-gender couples would be welcome to receive a blessing in the church. At a press conference, Gambetti emphasized that, while no requests had been made, should a couple do so, they would be blessed “to show the world the maternal face of the Church and in line with what the Pope asked for.” Gambetti added, per Il Messagerro, “The underlying theme is the Church’s closeness to people in whatever situation they find themselves in.”

Such a statement is definitely public, positive, welcome, and affirming, so it meets the criteria to be added to New Ways Ministry’s list of LGBTQ-friendly parishes.

Pope Francis, through word and gesture, has continually expressed welcome and affirmation to LGBTQ+ people throughout his papacy. His example has inspired and encouraged many bishops and pastoral leaders around the world to be more welcoming of LGBTQ+ people. His method has been to lead by example to show the church what kind of pastoral care he wants to see occurring.

The announcement that blessings to same-gender couples will be administered at St. Peter’s Basilica is also an example to the church universal that Catholic houses of God around the globe should also welcome same-gender couples by giving them the blessings which they request.

To visit the LGBTQ-Friendly Parishes and Faith Communities List, click here.

If you know of an LGBTQ-friendly parish, please complete the contact form available here and provide the parish name, city and state, and website.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, January 19, 2024

