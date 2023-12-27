Vote for 2023’s Best and Worst Catholic LGBTQ+ News Events Before Time Runs Out!

REMINDER: The deadline for Bondings 2.0′s readers’ poll to determine the Best and Worst Catholic LGBTQ+ News Events of 2023 is fast approaching: Thursday, December 28th, 2023, 12:00 pm, Eastern U.S. Time.

Some subscribers have informed us that when they received the December 26th email announcing the voting, the actual poll did not show up in their message. We apologize for the glitch, and we hope that you will participate in the poll now.

To cast your ballots, click here and scroll to the bottom of the page.

Thank you!

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, December 27, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...