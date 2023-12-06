After Protest, Same-Gender Couples Attend Catholic School Dance

An all-girls Catholic school in Sydney, Australia, allowed same-sex couples to attend its winter formal dance after a widespread protest against its original ban.

More than 4,900 people signed a petition asking St. Ursula’s College [secondary school] to lift the ban on same-gender couples. The campaign was started by a student who had been forbidden from taking her girlfriend to the dance,

PinkNews reported the student, Abbie Frankland, thanked everyone who spoke out in support of LGBTQ+ rights at her school. She and her girlfriend attended the dance after all.

News of the ban surfaced after a school leader called several students’ parents to tell them their children would not be allowed to participate in the formal because they planned to bring same-gender partners.

Pink News reported one parent was in disbelief when she received the call from the school. She said her daughter’s formal date was just a friend, but this distinction made no difference to school administrators.

“At first I thought… maybe there wasn’t enough room at the venue, or it was all partners,” the parent said. “I didn’t realise until they actually spelt it out: ‘Your daughter’s bringing another female student.’”

In response to the restrictive policy, students and community members mobilized to voice their dissent. Frankland launched the petition asking the school to allow same-sex couples, writing that she and her girlfriend had been eagerly awaiting the formal. They’d already purchased tickets and outfits for the occasion. Frankland said in the petition:

In Australia, 61.6% of people voted ‘Yes’ in a national survey on marriage equality, showing widespread support for LGBTQ+ rights across the country. Yet, despite this clear public sentiment towards inclusivity and acceptance, schools like St. Ursula’s continue to uphold discriminatory policies. We believe it is time for St. Ursula’s to align itself with these values by allowing all students – regardless of their sexual orientation – to bring their chosen partner to the school formal.

The petition drew the support of some local government officials. One local premier said, “I think in this day and age you should be able to take anyone you like to your Year 12 formal.”

The Australian news outlet the Star Observer reported that Anna Brown, the Equality Australia CEO, spoke out in support of Frankland and her work to make her school more inclusive of LGBTQ+ students.

“The outpouring of support for Abbie, including from many Christians, has been overwhelming and welcome beyond words,” Brown said.

Frankland said she and her girlfriend hoped their story inspired others to stand up for inclusion.

“We hope that our story can inspire others to challenge discriminatory policies and practices wherever they exist,” she said.

—Grace Doerfler, New Ways Ministry, December 6, 2023

