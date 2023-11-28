12. . . Will You Help Make It 13?

A special message from Francis DeBernardo, Editor, and Robert Shine, Managing Editor:

As of today, we have published Bondings 2.0 for 12 years—not missing one day, totaling some 4,774 posts containing the latest Catholic LGBTQ+ news, opinion, and spirituality, informing countless thousands upon thousands of people around the globe of how the relationship between the church and the LGBTQ+ community is developing.

Today is also Giving Tuesday, a day set aside each year to remind people to support the social causes dear to their hearts. It is the one day annually that we ask you, the faithful Bondings 2.0 community, to support the blog.

New Ways Ministry produces Bondings 2.0 as part of its educational mission pursuing equity, inclusion, and justice for LGBTQ+ people. We strive to provide you with the most important developments in this field—providing it at no cost to readers. We are dependent on donations to keep this resource thriving and vibrant.

Can you help carry the blog into its 13th year by making a donation of whatever size you are able? Donate now by clicking here. (All the donations received online this week will be earmarked to support the blog.)

Bondings 2.0’s readership includes an incredible diversity of people: pastoral ministers, educators, diocesan leaders, LGBTQ+ people, allies, priests, lay people, nuns, religious brothers, deacons, theologians, other scholars, journalists, secular LGBTQ+ advocates, students–and, yes, even a number of bishops!

Why do people read the blog? The reasons vary: to find hope to remain in the church, to learn about Catholic LGBTQ+ developments worldwide, to aid their own ministries, to develop spiritually, to learn about advances in theology, to strengthen their resolve in building a more inclusive church. There are many reasons.

Whatever your reason is for reading Bondings 2.0, we hope you can make a gift this Giving Tuesday that will ensure the blog continues to be a premiere resource on Catholic LGBTQ+ issues in 2024. Please donate today by clicking here.

We are most grateful for any contribution you can make—and equally so that so many of you faithfully read each day’s post, submit comments, and share with friends and colleagues. Thank you!

–Francis DeBernardo, Editor, and Robert Shine, Managing Editor, November 28, 2023

P.S. You can also support Bondings 2.0 today—and every day—by spreading news about the blog to your family, friends, parish contacts. And if you do not already subscribe, consider doing so. subscribing is free, but it guarantees that you will not miss a single article because the posts are delivered right to your inbox each day. You can subscribe here, and send the same link to your networks!

Like this: Like Loading...