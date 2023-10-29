Silence at the Synod: A Proposal for Greater Openness

Bondings 2.0 writers Robert Shine and Francis DeBernardo are in Rome for the month of October covering the first global assembly of the Synod on Synodality, particularly LGBTQ-related developments. For the blog’s full coverage of this multi-year synodal journey, click here.

REPORTING FROM ROME—While the news that LGBTQ+ issues received scant and disappointing attention in the report of the Synod on Synodality’s October 2023 assembly here in Rome, the more disappointing news was that very little information about the meeting’s actual discussions on the topic are able to be known. That’s because there was a gag order on the participants. Just before the assembly began, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis asked the meeting members to refrain from speaking with the media about the discussions inside the synod hall.

I confess that when I first heard this news, I thought there was some merit to it. I felt that this confidentiality rule might empower participants to speak more candidly and boldly, which Is a necessary part of synodality. However, after four weeks of what was basically a news drought about the synod discussions, I have moved in the direction of believing that the shroud of silence over the synod hall was not helpful, and actually is harmful.

I have had press credentials for the 2015 Synod on the Family, the 2018 Synod on Youth, the 2018 World Meeting of Families, and the 2019 Vatican summit on clergy sex abuse. All of these events had midday press briefings at which three or four of the meetings’ participants were put before the press corps to give a statement of what they heard and said at the meeting, and then answer questions which mostly focused on the content of the conversations. In addition, the Vatican press conference would routinely release the texts of the synod participants’ prepared speeches to the assembly. Summaries of the small group discussions were also provided. Most importantly, reporters could request personal interviews with individual participants, and these reports often gave a wealth of information about what was actually transpiring within the synod hall.

None of these things happened this year.

Yes, there was still a midday press briefing, but they did not happen every day. Furthermore, the most of the speakers from the assembly only gave statements which described the process of the meetings, but not the content. These contributions generally amounted to: “We sit at round tables. We talk. We listen.” The time for questions from journalists to elicit more information was limited, and most speakers avoided providing real answers to any questions designed to elicit the content of conversations. In one case, a speaker who was asked several questions by different journalists kept repeating the same stock answers and phrases, giving fairly obvious evidence that the speaker had been coached to deliver “talking points.”

This year, a very few synod participants gave individual interviews to journalists, and these reports provided very little insight into the meetings’ discussions.

How was this silence around content so harmful? The silence harms LGBTQ+ people, the synodal process, and the entire church,

For LGBTQ+ people, this silence is all too familiar, and can seem to be “business as usual.” For decades, it is obvious that discussions about LGBTQ+ people were taking place among church leaders, but the only thing that ever was revealed were documents from the Vatican and bishops’ conferences which gave the final decisions of the discussion, but none of the debates–if any–which took place. With the synod gag order, the past is repeating itself. Without information about synod assembly discussions, LGBTQ+ people do not know who in the synod were advocates for them and who opposed them. Moreover, LGBTQ+ people cannot learn what arguments and evidence were being proposed on both sides of the discussion. How can we be sure if accurate descriptions of LGBTQ+ lives and faith were being presented?

The silence also threatens the synodal process itself because it appears contradictory to the synodal spirit. Catholics all over the world were encouraged to speak with one another and listen to one another. Now, at this most important phase of the synod, Catholics around the globe were not allowed to listen. Silence ignores the millions of Catholics who participated in the synodal process. Ignoring people at this phase threatens to make people less trustful that the synod is a worthwhile project.

The synod silence is also detrimental to the entire church. Silence breeds all sorts of conspiracy theories. Silence allows manipulative and deceptive practices to take place. Silence allows unchecked power to flourish. Silence maintains the status quo, often in destructive ways. Our church should have learned from the clergy sexual abuse crisis that secrecy and silence only serve bring about new problems, worsen existing ones, and continue to alienate church members.

But the pope and the synod leaders have an opportunity to repair these potential harms. The synod is not over. Over the next year, Catholics around the world will again be encouraged to provide input once again. And then in October 2024, there will be another, and final, synod assembly in Rome. I suggest that the Vatican allow greater openness for synod participants to discuss the contents of the meeting sessions. At the very least, they could institute the following guidelines:

Allow synod assembly participants to discuss their ideas freely with journalists and others outside the synod hall. Participants can protect confidentiality by not mentioning the names of other participants when they report what was said. Feature press conference participants who are willing to speak about the content, not just the process, of the synod discussion. Feature participants who have made strong arguments, pro and con, for any particular issue. Ask press conference speakers to limit their presentation to five minutes so that more journalists can get their questions answered. Release the texts of all the speeches made at the plenary meetings of the synod participants. Provide summaries of the conversations of the small group discussions.

These are the least that could be done. The best thing to do, especially in our 21st century technologically-saturated world, is to live stream all the sessions, so that any one who wants to hear the discussions may do so.

The synod is supposed to be a consultation of the whole church. By instituting these reforms, and others which encourage openness, would truly allow the whole church to be part of the consultation.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, October 29, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...