“All Agreed Homophobia Must Be Rejected,” Says Synod Official

REPORTING FROM ROME—The Synod assembly’s first week notably contrasted to that of recent Synods, like those on the family or youth, in this way: there has been a lack of news.

Before the assembly began, Synod leaders, including Pope Francis, signaled that they hoped participants would “fast” from talking to the media. A rule of confidentiality about what was said in the assembly, including in regard to a person’s own contributions, was imposed. The approach had a chilling effect, and few assembly participants have been willing to speak with the press. Journalists, understandably, have been frustrated.

The winds are changing a bit. This week, participants were included at the Vatican’s press briefings, and gender and sexuality issues have arisen several times at these events. Today’s post features a few updates on what participants have been saying on LGBTQ+ issues in the past week.

Cardinal Tobin: ‘Real Beauty’ of Church Is When Doors Are Open

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Newark’s Cardinal Joseph Tobin was asked by a journalist how Amoris Laetitia, Pope Francis’ exhortation on the family, could help people excluded from the church because of their sexuality or relationships. Tobin began his answer by recounting the time he welcomed a group of LGBTQ+ pilgrims to the Archdiocese of Newark’s cathedral in 2017. At that time, one of auxiliary bishops who was also present told the pilgrims that while the church building may be very beautiful, the church’s real beauty is when it has open doors.

“I think the real beauty of our Catholic Church is clear when the doors are open and welcoming,” Tobin said at the press conference. “And it is my hope that the synod will help us to do that in an even more significant way. . .In a Church in which we see ourselves as brothers and sisters, there is room for everyone.”

The cardinal emphasized that outreach was needed to those “people who feel they are not at home in the Catholic Church.”

Worth noting, Tobin, who previously participated in five Synods as head of the Redemptorists, said this assembly was the most diverse and inclusive he had participated in. The cardinal added that, in the past, he “used to feel sorry for the bishops” because they said “we can’t talk about what we want to talk about.” In this Synod, however, Tobin stated, “I don’t think any one of us can say that.” He did offer insight into what could come out of the Synod:

“You can decline the verb ‘to discern’ this way in the context of the synod: I discern. You discern. He [Pope Francis] decides.”

Dr. Ruffini: “All Agreed Homophobia Must Be Rejected”

The process of this Synod assembly is complex, and still a bit obscure, so it is near impossible to explain all the workings of it here. A basic dynamic, however, is that the assembly has two modes: general congregations, where participants address the entire assembly; and small groups, known by their Italian name, “circoli minori.” There is a back and forth between the two: small groups discuss, they report to the general congregation, then what has been heard returns to the small groups, reports are generated, and so on. To this point, little is known about what specifically is being discussed.

On Wednesday, Paolo Ruffini, a lay man who is prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, offered some themes that emerged in small groups early this week. Among those was the “relationship between love and truth,” particularly around the church’s teachings on sexuality. Every small group, he said, had discussed the topic of LGBTQ+ people.

While participants disagreed on the best approach to this concern, Ruffini stated that “all agreed homophobia must be rejected,” and the church was challenged because too few Catholics know LGBTQ+ people personally. Ruffini later added that there was tension, but not polarization when LGBTQ+ issues were being discussed. He opined that tensions are “normal,” because “it is normal in a family.”

At the same briefing, Quebec’s Cardinal Gérald Lacroix said there was a true openness for people to speak their minds unencumbered, which is a “great change” and could allow for “a pathway to move forward.” “No one,” the cardinal said, “is going to be excluded because they think this or that.” This theme of a genuine dialogue has been repeated by every speaker at the Vatican’s press briefings.

Synthesis Report Commission Announced

Finally, though not (yet) directly tied to LGBTQ+ issues, the names of those participants elected or appointed to the Commission for the Synthesis Report were released. This document will be the final report of this assembly, issued at the end of this month, and it will dictate how to proceed to the second and final General Assembly of the Synod which will take place in Rome in October 2024.

Here, again, explaining this topic is a little complex. A group of “experts,” non-voting participants of the assembly such as theologians, will draft the Synthesis Report. However, the newly-announced Commission, composed of voting participants, will supervise, amend, and approve the preparation of this report.

Several of the Commission’s new members are LGBTQ-positive, including, importantly, Cardinals Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg and Mario Grech of the General Secretariat of the Synod. (The records of the cardinals and all relevant participants on LGBTQ+ issues can be found here.)

While dozens will be involved in drafting the Synthesis Report, it is a hopeful sign that two powerful, LGBTQ-positive leaders are included.

–Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, October 12, 2023

