Globe Theatre Celebrate New Play Portraying Joan of Arc as a Nonbinary Saint

A new play at the historic Globe Theatre portrays Joan of Arc as nonbinary, bringing a fresh perspective to the story of the 15th-century Catholic saint.

The London theatre’s website includes a lengthy statement on the choice to use they/them pronouns for the infamous protagonist, noting the use of ‘they’ as a singular pronoun as early as 1375, years before Joan was born.

“We are not the first to present Joan this way, and we will not be the last,” the statement reads, referring to the character’s gender identity St. Joan was known to dress in clothing used by men, and she assumed the role of military leader, a role that was held exclusively by men of her time.

I, Joan is directed by Ilinca Radulian, and stars nonbinary actor Isobel Thom as Joan. Speaking to NBC News about the production, Thom described the play as “full of joy and love and hope and magic and revolution.”

“Storytelling and art is a platform to share experiences, to stretch imaginations, to excite and inspire, to explore language, and to represent,” Thom added. “People and communities deserve to be championed, and there’s no limit to the number we can do that for.”

The play was written by Charlie Josephine, who also identifies as nonbinary and uses they/him pronouns. They were drawn to re-telling Joan’s story by parallels from their own life and experience of poverty and attempts to blur gender lines.

“It’s going to be this big sweaty, queer, revolution, rebellion, festival of like joy,” the writer told the Daily Mail in an interview. They described the project as “an expansion of a historical figure,” adding “I hope that opens up new possibilities for empathy and new possibilities of understanding for everyone.”

Michelle Terry, the artistic director for the Globe Theatre, concurred, pointing out that Shakespeare “took figures of the past to ask questions about today’s world” without concerns for perfect historical accuracy.

“History has provided countless and wonderful examples of Joan portrayed as a woman,” she explained. “This production is simply offering the possibility of another point of view. That is the role of theatre: to simply ask the question, ‘imagine if?’”

Indeed, debates over the sexual orientation and gender identity of the saintly French teenager have simmered for decades, and this newest interpretation has sparked plenty of commentary. Much of the criticism argues that portrayal of Joan as nonbinary fuels ideas that women cannot be strong or warriors or otherwise “cancels” women’s achievements.

The Atlantic writer Helen Lewis claimed to have an open mind but also opined that “the general practice of declaring historical women too interesting to be mere females is regressive.”

Others were supportive of the idea, comparing the interpretation to choices of all-female actors in Shakespearean plays and Hamilton’s use of Black and Latinx actors to portray the founding fathers.

For the Globe Theatre and the creators of I, Joan, the work stands firmly in the Shakespearean tradition of creativity and imagination. It also exemplifies their stated values as “unequivocally pro-human rights,” including support of trans and nonbinary identities and a commitment to “becoming an inclusive and diverse organisation.”

A biography linked to the theatre’s statement sums it up: “Whoever Joan truly was, perhaps the most accurate descriptor for them is simply ‘icon.’”

—Angela Howard McParland (she/her), New Ways Ministry, September 6, 2022

