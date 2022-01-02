Epiphany: Remaining True to the Light That Has Fallen Into Our Hearts

The mysterious men from the East followed the star and discovered the place where the secret of love lay in the helplessness of a human baby, wrapped in swaddling clothes in the feeding trough of an animal. They discovered the place where God’s love came down.

That is the most important thing for all people, to discover individually, in their own time and at their own hour, the place where God’s love has broken through, and then to follow the star that has risen for them and to remain true to the light that has fallen into their hearts.

—Eberhard Arnold

