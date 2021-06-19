1 reply
  1. Janelle Lazzo
    Janelle Lazzo says:

    To this cradle Catholic who is a staunch supporter ot Pope Francis, it seems that many U. S. bishops are making themselves irrelevant as reliable guides to help the faithful negotiate their way through the confusing pronouncements that claim to reflect the official stance of the Catholic Church on various social, sexual, and gender-sensitive issues. I look in vain for actions based on the Second Greatest Commandment, “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” This is especially true about decisions which reflect regard for the rights and dignity of women, an area in which this woman finds the institution brain-dead.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *