The Road Ahead

You have been placed upon this earth. Go your way through it, paying heed to God’s will. Follow God’s leading, and pay attention to each sign God gives. God who sent you is there. God will guide you. God will accompany you with the face of your brother and sister. God will keep you from falling. God will point out your path. God will receive you at its end. Even then God will stay beside you. Forever.

Give thought now to the road Jesus trod upon this earth, starting in Bethlehem. It is your path. Follow it, and become one with the will of God as God has shown it to you.

—Jörg Zink, German theologian, January 1, 2021

Happy New Year to all, from your friends at New Ways Ministry!

