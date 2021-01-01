The Road Ahead
You have been placed upon this earth. Go your way through it, paying heed to God’s will. Follow God’s leading, and pay attention to each sign God gives. God who sent you is there. God will guide you. God will accompany you with the face of your brother and sister. God will keep you from falling. God will point out your path. God will receive you at its end. Even then God will stay beside you. Forever.
Give thought now to the road Jesus trod upon this earth, starting in Bethlehem. It is your path. Follow it, and become one with the will of God as God has shown it to you.
—Jörg Zink, German theologian, January 1, 2021
Happy New Year to all, from your friends at New Ways Ministry!
Happy New Year.
John 13.34: A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.
Happy New Year, Francis!
Just one little change:
Follow God’s leading, and pay attention to each sign he gives.
Follow God’s leading, and pay attention to each sign God gives.
Looking forward to your ZOOM in February with UCD on gay Cardinal Newman!
Greetings from Ireland!
Good luck in 2021.
Colm
Happy New Year to you, Colm! And thanks for that gender error. The original had a lot of “He’s” in it which I switched to “God,” but I guess I missed that one.