Good Friday: The Cross as a Cane

/0 Comments/in /by

“Crucifixion, 1937” by Georges Rouault

The road is narrow.

Those who wish to travel it more easily

must cast off all things

and use the cross as a cane.

In other words, one must be

truly resolved to suffer willingly

for the love of God in all things.

– St. John of the Cross

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *