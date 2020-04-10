https://i2.wp.com/www.newwaysministry.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/crucifixion-1937.jpgLarge.jpg?fit=462%2C600&ssl=1 600 462 Francis DeBernardo, Editor https://www.newwaysministry.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/logo_nwm-1.png Francis DeBernardo, Editor2020-04-10 01:00:342020-03-26 13:16:42Good Friday: The Cross as a Cane
Good Friday: The Cross as a Cane
The road is narrow.
Those who wish to travel it more easily
must cast off all things
and use the cross as a cane.
In other words, one must be
truly resolved to suffer willingly
for the love of God in all things.
– St. John of the Cross
