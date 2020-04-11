Holy Saturday: You Will Not Abandon Me to the Dead

I will praise God, who counsels me; even at night my heart instructs me. I keep my eyes always on God. With God at my right hand, I will not be shaken.

Therefore my heart is glad and my tongue rejoices;

my body also will rest secure,

because you will not abandon me to the realm of the dead,

nor will you let your faithful one see decay.

You make known to me the path of life;

you will fill me with joy in your presence,

with eternal pleasures at your right hand.

–Psalm 16: 7-11