Sister Jeannine Gramick: “After Ten Years, This Pope Still Gives Me Hope”

Today’s post is from Sister Jeannine Gramick, SL, the co-founder of New Ways Ministry. This post is the first in Bondings 2.0’s series marking the tenth anniversary of Pope Francis’ election on March 13th. In the coming week, we will also share the results of our survey on what grade you, our readers, gave the pope on LGBTQ+ issues, as well as feature commentaries from global Catholic LGBTQ+ advocates.

I quickly knew that the pope elected on March 13, 2013 would be different from any pope the Church had seen in centuries. How did I know? I heard that he paid his own bill at the Santa Marta guest house where he had been lodged during the conclave. I heard he sent word to his paperboy in Buenos Aires to stop delivering his daily newspaper. I heard he wanted his old pair of shoes to be mended by his cobbler back home. Reading his first public interview after the election, in which he acknowledged, “…I am a sinner…,” I was absolutely sure this pope was not in the mold of the typical Roman hierarch.

Here was a man who did not use power and clerical position to gain privilege. Here was a person who understood, and lived like, ordinary folks. Here was a humble bishop who acknowledged that he made mistakes, but who was equally aware of the loving mercy and forgiveness of God. This was my kind of pope!

And he has not disappointed me or others who were hungry for a pope who would lead us in fulfilling the ideals of the Second Vatican Council and the 1971 Synod on Justice in the World. Pope Francis has shown us that justice and mercy, not rules and doctrines, are the heart of the Gospel and that they should be the mark of Jesus’ disciples.

In following the Gospel of peace and justice, Pope Francis has reached out to the margins of church and of society to be in solidarity with the economically poor, the imprisoned, refugees and migrants, Indigenous peoples, and a whole host of peoples on the periphery—especially LGBTQ+ people. From his world-shattering question in his first pontifical year—”Who am I to judge?”—to his latest statement in which he condemned criminalizing homosexuality, Pope Francis has gradually put LGBTQ+ issues on the church’s front burner.

Pope Francis has met with LGBTQ+ people and their parents, invited trans people to the Vatican, and appointed many LGBTQ-friendly bishops. He sent a congratulatory blessing to a Brazilian gay couple on the baptism of their three adopted children, and has written many encouraging letters to other LGBTQ+ people and to their ministers. He supports civil unions for same-sex couples, and he removed the bishop from the Vatican who was responsible for the ban on same-sex blessings.

But no one is perfect. Pope Francis needs education about the myth of gender ideology, and yet are not we all in need of education? Who of us came to our current understanding of sexuality or gender all at once?

Some people complain that the pope has not changed the church’s sexual teachings. I reply: “The Pope relies on the whole church to speak up before any formal change in church teaching is to be made. It is the responsibility of all the faithful to speak what we believe so that we arrive at the truth.”

Already, many Catholics worldwide are calling for a revision of sexual ethics. But a greater chorus of voices in the universal church is needed. Each person has a prophetic role to play in that change; each person has a responsibility to tell their story. Only if the Catholic community accepts that responsibility of each person to speak one’s truth will the Holy Spirit breathe in our Church.

This fact remains: No pope in Christian history has ever been more welcoming to LGBTQ+ people. In December 2013, Pope Francis was named “Person of the Year” by both Time and The Advocate, in large part because of his welcoming tone on LGBTQ+ issues. I propose that the Catholic LGBTQ+ community name him “Pope of the Centuries” for the hope he has given to LGBTQ+ people, their families, and allies.

On my computer, I have a little blue and white decal containing a picture of Pope Francis with the words, “This Pope gives me hope.” I believe that he is the world’s pastor and that Catholics are truly blessed to have a leader like Pope Francis. Indeed, ten years on, this pope still gives me hope!

—Sister Jeannine Gramick, SL, New Ways Ministry, March 11, 2023

