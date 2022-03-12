Former Vatican Official Blames Russia’s War against Ukraine on LGBTQ Movement
A former Vatican official has suggested Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was due to the LGBTQ movement, echoing a Russian Orthodox’s leader’s similar suggestion last week.
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the Holy See’s former nuncio to the U.S., who has previously written letters promoting right wing interests and conspiracy theories, focused his latest missive on the war in Ukraine (though his thoughts extend far beyond that topic, too). LGBTQ Nation reported:
“[Viganò] parroted conspiracy theories about the ‘deep state’ and ‘new world order’ in a more than 10,000-word letter that critiques Ukraine President Zelensky for both being too LGBTQ-friendly and not friendly enough.
“Early in the letter, Viganò writes that Zelensky is a ‘mediocre’ actor who was brought to power by the media and uses his position to promote ‘LGBTQ ideology.’
“‘Zelensky’s performances in drag are perfectly consistent with the LGBTQ ideology that is considered by its European sponsors as an indispensable requirement of the ‘reform; agenda that every country ought to embrace, along with gender equality, abortion and the green economy,’ Viganò says.
“Viganò also promoted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s defense of the invasion of Ukraine by accusing Zelensky of supporting neo-Nazi movements including Misanthropic Vision, which he describes as ‘a neo-Nazi network spread across 19 countries that publicly incites terrorism, extremism and hatred against Christians, Muslims, Jews, Communists, homosexuals, Americans and people of color.'”
The archbishop’s letter comes days after the head of the Russian Orthodox Church made similarly anti-LGBTQ remarks regarding Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Blade reported:
“[Viganò] followed Patriarch Kirill the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and an ally of Putin, who repeated a long-held contention that the West wants to enforce the practice of holding gay pride parades as a test of loyalty to its values, which include the acceptance of homosexuality. The Ukraine war, he said Sunday in his sermon, resulted from the eastern regions’ refusal to acquiesce.
“‘If humanity accepts that sin is not a violation of God’s law, if humanity accepts that sin is a variation of human behavior, then human civilization will end there,’ Kirill said on the pre-Lenten celebration known as Forgiveness Sunday.”
Viganò has become a leader of the Catholic right through his letters that advance anti-semitic, white supremacist, and anti-government ideologies. He is near-schismatic in his resistance to Pope Francis’ leadership, and the archbishop even won praise from Donald Trump at one point for all his efforts.
But Viganò’s anti-LGBTQ record extends further back than his recent conspiratorial writings. He actively worked to stymie LGBTQ rights while holding official church posts, such as engineering the encounter between Kim Davis and Pope Francis during the latter’s visit to the U.S. in 2015. Viganò has repeatedly suggested that gay priests are to blame for the church’s sexual abuse scandal, appeared for two years at the U.S. March for Marriage despite Catholics’ appeals for church leaders not to attend, and used his final address to the U.S. bishops while nuncio to keep up culture warrior attacks.
As with his previous screeds, Archbishop Viganò’s latest letter is beyond the pale of reasoned discourse.. The letter is a word soup, rambling and incoherent. The lack of consistency is clear when he both condemns LGBTQ people, but then highlights them as alleged victims that need to be saved from Ukranian neo-Nazis. Normally, it is best to ignore such outbursts. This time, with Ukrainian lives at risk, it might be good for Catholic leaders to reject explicitly the archbishop’s scapegoating of LGBTQ people for an unjust and illegal invasion.
—Robert Shine (he/him), New Ways Ministry, March 12, 2022
Without anger or malice I say that Papa needs to demote or defrock this guy because he’s hurting not only others but himself. He can’t be well mentally.
“Maybe you who condemn me are in greater fear than I who am condemned.” – Giordano Bruno
These people seem to think that G-D is as petty as they……..aaaaaaghh!
What about made in the image and likeness of G-D —- how think you of G-D then?
Shalom
hilary
In my insomnia I often find safe harbor in New Ways Ministry’s 1 AM blog posts. In this case, I am both glad to be kept abreast of Archbishop Viganò’s latest mischief and astonished at his capacity for insane bile. I remember steaming over his homophobic actions as the papal nuncio to Washington and appreciating the far better example set by His Holiness.
With this latest incoherent screed, Viganò makes himself the poster child for Gay Derangement Syndrome. On one hand, I am curious about the cause of his anti-gay obsessions. On the other, I don’t really want to know.
What a sad figure he is, reduced to crazed and despicable ranting. But soon I will receive a call from my fiancé in Brussels, and will be bathed in the warmth of his love and grace.
Let Viganò be a cautionary tale, and let his greatest victim be himself—though he ought to receive mental healthcare—while we continue to celebrate our capacity to love and be loved.
How embarrassing.
This is what is commonly known as an absurdity. Vigano will surely have a reward of some kind in the afterlife for his charitable observations. Meanwhile, he is worthy of the scorn he may receive in this life.
Vigano’s theory about the cause of the invasion of Ukraine is the most ridiculous statement by a church “authority” that could be imagined. Innocent civilians are dying in this outrageous invasion of a peaceful county because of the power-hungry desires of a Nazi-like dictator who miscalculated the strong will of the Ukraine. Not only does Vegano show his lack of compassion to people who only want to accepted for who they are, but also his total ignorance of political abuses of power. He is way out of his area of expertise. It is a good thing he is no longer in a position of power in Church affairs.
How did this individual ever rise to the positions he has held?
Ugh, this is the reason I am thinking very seriously of leaving the Catholic Church……….these males in leadership or once leadership but still with a big voice and followers feel the need and feel it is their right to tell everyone including God that He/She/They made a grievous mistake when the LBGT+ lives where created by God who in fact said what was created by He/She/Them was indeed made ‘very good’. How can voices like Vigano speak with such pride and hatred towards life? our lives. Isn’t the Church suppose to be ‘right to Life”. Who made people like Vigano God? to continue to threaten not just my physical life but my spiritual life? Didn’t Jesus call ALL to the table. Didn’t the fallen angels do just what Vigano is and has been doing towards the LBGT+ community? Look what happened to them! Stop focusing on the splinter in my eye and look first at the beam in your own maybe then so many of us wouldn’t feel we need to leave the church for another more Christ like denomination that truly is more hospitable then the Catholic church still isn’t