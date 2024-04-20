Catholic Student Sues Public School District Over Transgender Protections

A Catholic student in Virginia is suing her local school board, claiming that the district’s transgender protections are “fundamentally at odds with her religious beliefs.”

The lawsuit was filed by America First Legal, a conservative group, on behalf of the unnamed high school senior, reported The Washington Post. The student, who identifies as Catholic, claims that the school’s transgender policies “violate her sincerely held religious beliefs,” including the belief that a person’s gender cannot be altered.

Fairfax County Public Schools allow students to use the facilities, names, and pronouns that align with their gender identity. Students who fail to respect an individual’s gender identity may face disciplinary action.

The student plaintiff argues that the district’s policy is “unconstitutional” because it requires her to either use the chosen names and pronouns of her peers or potentially face school discipline. All students in Fairfax public schools are required to sign the Student Rights and Responsibilities form, which states that “a student has the right to be called by their chosen name and pronouns.” The student plaintiff refused to sign the form but was told that she cannot opt out.

In addition, the lawsuit claims that the school’s policies “discriminate against female and religious students who are uncomfortable having male students share their bathrooms and locker rooms, or a hotel room on an overnight field trip.” The plaintiff student must now use the gender-neutral bathroom, since she refuses to “lie” about biology.

According to school spokesperson Julie Allen, the district’s policies align with federal and state anti-discrimination laws. Back in 2021, former Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, released model practices for transgender rights in schools. The policy ideas, including using chosen pronouns, names, and facilities, came from “evidence-based best practices.” Fairfax County adopted the government suggestions.

Yet in 2022, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin was elected and then altered Northam’s prior transgender school protections. The new policy focuses on “parental rights” by making it more difficult for students to express their gender identity in educational settings. The policy restricts chosen name and pronoun usage, and requires students to use facilities that align with the sex they were assigned at birth.

Fairfax County rejected Youngkin’s guidelines, since the district believes that their policies meet the “requirements of state and federal laws.” The district’s commitment to protecting the rights of trans and nonbinary students has been praised by LGBTQ+ supporters, including local Pride groups. Allen, the school district’s spokesperson, stated:

“‘[Fairfax County Public Schools] remains committed to fostering a safe, supportive, welcoming, and inclusive school environment for all students and staff. Any student who has a need or desire for increased privacy in using a bathroom or locker room, regardless of the underlying reason, is provided with reasonable accommodations, including access to single user facilities.'”

—Sarah Cassidy (she/her), New Ways Ministry, April 20, 2024

