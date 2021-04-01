https://i0.wp.com/www.newwaysministry.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/jesus-Washing-feet.jpg?fit=2000%2C792&ssl=1 792 2000 Francis DeBernardo, Editor https://www.newwaysministry.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/logo_nwm-1.png Francis DeBernardo, Editor 2021-04-01 01:00:14 2021-03-27 07:56:52 Holy Thursday: 'Do You Understand What I Have Done to You?'