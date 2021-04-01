https://i0.wp.com/www.newwaysministry.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/jesus-Washing-feet.jpg?fit=2000%2C792&ssl=1 792 2000 Francis DeBernardo, Editor https://www.newwaysministry.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/logo_nwm-1.png Francis DeBernardo, Editor2021-04-01 01:00:142021-03-27 07:56:52Holy Thursday: 'Do You Understand What I Have Done to You?'
Holy Thursday: ‘Do You Understand What I Have Done to You?’
“‘Do you understand what I have done to you?’ the Jesus asked his disciples after washing their feet. He asks us the same thing every time we have been helped through humiliation and distress. He asks it especially, however, in the time of Lent, and every time we celebrate the Lord’s Supper or hear the message of salvation. In all these things he is carrying on the loving service of washing our feet and working for our sanctification.”
–Johann Ernst von Holst, The Crucified Is My Love
