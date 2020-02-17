CORRECTION to “Introducing ‘Wilderness Journeys: LGBTQ Lenten Reflections”
Some readers have brought to our attention that today’s earlier post “Introducing ‘Wilderness Journeys: LGBTQ Reflections on Lent’ “ did not contain the submission form for readers. We regret this error. We have now made sure that the form will be visible.
To make it easier for you to submit a reflection, we are reprinting the schedule of topics and deadlines, followed by the online form below it. For additional instructions, please see today’s earlier post which now contains the submission form, as well.
|
Liturgical Calendar Day
|
Day of the Year
|
Journeys Reflection Exercise
|
DEADLINE for Submission
|Ash Wednesday
|February 26
|Come Back to Me
|Monday, February 24
|First Sunday of Lent
|March 1
|Lead Us Not Into Temptation
|Thursday, February 27
|Second Sunday of Lent
|March 8
|Trans-fig-u-ration
|Thursday, March 5
|Third Sunday of Lent
|March 15
|The Woman at the Well
|Thursday, March 12
|Fourth Sunday of Lent
|March 22
|The Blind Beggar
|Thursday, March 19
|Fifth Sunday of Lent
|March 29
|Lazarus: The Man Jesus Loved
|Thursday, March 26
|Palm (Passion) Sunday
|April 5
|“Surely This One Was Innocent”
|Thursday, April 2
Starred boxes on the form are required.
—Francis DeBernardo and Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, February 17, 2020
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!