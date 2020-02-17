CORRECTION to “Introducing ‘Wilderness Journeys: LGBTQ Lenten Reflections”

/0 Comments/in /by

Some readers have brought to our attention that today’s earlier post “Introducing ‘Wilderness Journeys:  LGBTQ Reflections on Lent’ “ did not contain the submission form for readers.  We regret this error.  We have now made sure that the form will be visible.

To make it easier for you to submit a reflection, we are reprinting the schedule of topics and deadlines, followed by the online form below it.  For additional instructions, please see today’s earlier post which now contains the submission form, as well.

Liturgical Calendar Day

Day of the Year

Journeys Reflection Exercise

DEADLINE for Submission
Ash Wednesday February 26 Come Back to Me Monday, February 24
First Sunday of Lent March 1 Lead Us Not Into Temptation Thursday, February 27
Second Sunday of Lent March 8 Trans-fig-u-ration Thursday, March 5
Third Sunday of Lent March 15 The Woman at the Well Thursday, March 12
Fourth Sunday of Lent March 22 The Blind Beggar Thursday, March 19
Fifth Sunday of Lent March 29 Lazarus: The Man Jesus Loved Thursday, March 26
Palm (Passion) Sunday April 5 “Surely This One Was Innocent” Thursday, April 2

Starred boxes on the form are required.

"Wilderness Journey: LGBTQ Lenten Reflections" Submission Form

  • You may use initials, a pseudonym, or "Anonymous"
  • City, State, Province, Country
  • Will not be shared with others
  • Please try to limit yourself to 250 words.

Francis DeBernardo and Robert Shine, New Ways Ministry, February 17, 2020

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *