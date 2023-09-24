The Synod & LGBTQ+ People: What Happened?

The Synod on Synodality’s first global assembly will occur this October, and throughout this multi-year process, LGBTQ+ issues have been a priority for the people of God. Once the assembly concludes, join New Ways Ministry in reflecting on what happened in this latest stage when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues and where we go from here as we continue the “journeying together” to which Pope Francis has invited us.

The event will be held in early November over Zoom. Specific details will be released in the coming weeks. If you would like to be updated when more information becomes available, please fill out the form below. Contact [email protected] with any questions.