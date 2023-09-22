Live from Rome! A Mid-Synod Conversation

The Synod on Synodality’s first global assembly takes place this October, and throughout this multi-year process, LGBTQ+ issues have been a priority for the people of God. This fall, join New Ways Ministry in learning about and reflecting on what is happening before, during, and after the Synod assembly—and discerning where we go from here as we continue the “journeying together” to which Pope Francis has invited us.

At the assembly’s halfway point, join a conversation with New Ways Ministry’s Francis DeBernardo and Robert Shine, who will be in Rome all month covering the Synod assembly and helping ensure LGBTQ+ Catholic concerns are heard. They will share a brief presentation on the latest LGBTQ-related developments, along with their general impressions. True to being a synodal church, this conversation also includes plenty of time for participants’ questions and comments, too.

Please contact [email protected] with any questions.