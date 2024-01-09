The Synod on Synodality concludes in October 2024 with a second global assembly. Between now and then, the Vatican has asked Catholics to both deepen and broaden their engagement with the synodal process. To help LGBTQ+ people and allies respond to this invitation, New Ways Ministry is hosting a panel featuring two Synod delegates, Dr. Cynthia Bailey Manns and Julia Osęka.

Dr. Bailey Manns and Ms. Osęka will offer insights about how issues of gender and sexuality have been addressed in the Synod so far, and how LGBTQ+ people and allies can continue engaging the Synod in the lead up to this October. See below for the panelists’ bios. Their remarks will be followed by a question and answer period. You are welcome to submit questions in advance via the registration page.