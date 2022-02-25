Program Description

The aim of the Synod on Synodality from 2021-2023 is the synodal conversion of the Church to become a listening Church and an inclusive Church with the style of discernment. The question: How can we put synodality into practice?

Presenter

Nathalie Becquart is a French nun of the Institut La Xavière, Missionnaire de Christ Jésus, an Ignatian order.

She graduated from the École des hautes études commerciales de Paris (HEC Paris), studied philosophy and theology at the Centre Sèvres – Facultés jésuites in Paris, sociology at the École des hautes études en sciences sociales (EHESS) in the same city and specialized in ecclesiology with research on synodality at the Boston College School of Theology and Ministry (USA).

She was director of the National Service for the Evangelization of Youth and Vocations of the French Bishops’ Conference (from 2012 to 2018) and consultant to the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops (since 2019).

On February 6, 2021, she was appointed by Pope Francis as the Vatican’s Undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops and, in December 2021 was appointed member of the Dicastery for Communication.

A lecturer and trainer, she is the author of numerous publications on synodality and synods, young people and youth ministry, vocations and religious life, and church and mission.

The Father Robert Nugent Memorial Lecture

The Father Robert Nugent Memorial Lecture is a a series instituted by New Ways Ministry to honor the memory of one of its co-founders Father Robert Nugent, SDS, who passed away on January 1, 2014. The purpose of the lectureship is to address topics that were dear to Fr. Bob’s mind and heart: pastoral outreach to LGBT people and their families, theological developments in the area of sexuality, homosexuality and gender, building bridges of reconciliation between the LGBT community and institutions within the Catholic Church.