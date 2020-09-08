December 5, 2020 | 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm, EST
Program Description
Have you heard the terms LGBTQIA, Gender Identity/Expression, Gender Expansive, Queer, Genderbread Person and wondered what they mean? Womanjourney Weavings, a project of New Ways Ministry, is setting apart time and safe space for Lesbian & Queer Sisters, Congregational Leaders, and Vocation & Formation Directors to learn, pray, and share experiences about sexual diversity. The time will include prayer, presentation, Q & A, large & small group sharing, and breaks.
Speaker: Susan C. Turell, PhD
In clinical practice since 1987, Susan C. Turell, PhD, has spent many years advocating for equity, diversity, and transgender persons as a licensed psychologist researcher, academic, author, and administrator. Her areas of expertise include LGBTQ+ health concerns and intimate partner violence. She has been a practitioner at the Gender Wellness Center in Oneonta, NY, since 2014. She is an associate of the Sisters of IHM in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Registration is due before November 9, 2020.
Suggested donation is $15 (more if you can, less if you cannot)
To register online, click the button below. To register by mail, click here.
Questions? Call (301) 277-5674 or email info@NewWaysMinistry.org.